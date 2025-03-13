Reliance Jio to share Starlink Satellite Internet Service with AirTel

In another major development for the Indian Telecom Industry, Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Wednesday announced it has struck a deal with Elon Musk owned SpaceX to provide Starlink Satellite Internet Service in India

Thursday March 13, 2025 10:47 AM , ummid.com News Network

Mumbai: In another major development for the Indian Telecom Industry, Mukesh Ambani owned Reliance Wednesday announced it has struck a deal with Elon Musk owned SpaceX to provide Starlink Satellite Internet Service in India.

The Reliance announcement came a day after Bharti AirTel announced similar deal with SpaceX.

The Jio-SpaceX collaboration will enable Starlink’s satellite connectivity to complement Jio’s existing broadband offerings, including JioAirFiber and JioFiber, extending high-speed internet access to locations where traditional fiber networks are difficult to deploy, Reliance said in a statement.

“Ensuring that every Indian, no matter where they live, has access to affordable and high-speed broadband remains Jio’s top priority," Mathew Oommen, Group CEO, Reliance Jio, said in a statement.

"Our collaboration with SpaceX to bring Starlink to India strengthens our commitment and marks a transformative step toward seamless broadband connectivity for all.

“We will be expanding our reach and enhancing the reliability and accessibility of high speed broadband in this AI-driven era, empowering communities and businesses across the country by integrating Starlink into Jio’s broadband ecosystem”, he said.

SpaceX all Praise for Reliance Jio

“We applaud Jio’s commitment to advancing India’s connectivity” said Gwynne Shotwell, President and Chief Operating Officer of SpaceX.

“We are looking forward to working with Jio and receiving authorisation from the Government of India to provide more people, organisations and businesses with access to Starlink’s high-speed internet services”, he said.

Gwynne Shotwell had similarly praised Bharti AirTel Tuesday when it announced its partnership with SpaceX.

The deals between AirTel and Jio with SpaceX will require necessary approval from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Ministry of Home Affairs before it can commence operations in India.

Sources said the Starlink Satellite Internet Service could soon be launched in India in the ongoing year 2025 subject to the necessary approval by the government.

India's broadband market is currently dominated by Reliance Jio with more than 14 million wired subscribers as against 300 million broadband subscribers of Airtel.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.