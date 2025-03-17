Kiren Rijiju, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta spotted at two Iftar Parties

In a move seen with surprise by many, Union Minority Minister Kiren Rijiju, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and other BJP leaders attended two consecutive Iftar Parties organized at the India Islamic Cultural Centre in New Delhi

New Delhi: In a move seen with surprise by many, Union Minority Minister Kiren Rijiju, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and other BJP leaders attended two consecutive Iftar Parties organized at the India Islamic Cultural Centre in New Delhi.

Kiren Rijiju and Rekha Gupta were spotted extending Ramadan Greetings at the two consecutive Dawat-e-Iftar parties organized on Saturday March 15 and Sunday March 16, 2025 along with other BJP leaders at the India Islamic Cultural Centre.

Saturday’s Dawat e Iftar was organized by Delhi Haj Committee Chairperson Kausar Jahan. Besides Kiren Rijiju and Delhi CM Rekha Gupta other BJP leaders who attended the Dawat e Iftar were Parvesh Verma, Shahnawaz Hussain, Zafar Islam and others.

“Dawat-e-Iftar, which was organised by Delhi Haj Committee Chairperson @Kausarjahan213”, Kiren Rijiju wrote while sharing a video of the Iftar Party.

On the other hand, while speaking to reports after attending the Iftar Party, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta talked about “harmony” and “peace”.

“India should move forward with social harmony... India is the largest democracy, and we all should move forward with peace and social harmony”, she said.

The second Dawat e Iftar was organized by Delhi BJP Minority Morcha President Anish Abbasi at the same venue on Sunday March 16, 2025.

Kiren Rijiju shared the photos of the Iftar Party on his official X handle and wrote:

“An evening of togetherness in the spirit of Ramzan. Attended the Dawat-e-Iftar at the India Islamic Cultural Centre, New Delhi, on the invitation of Delhi BJP Minority Morcha President @AnishAbbasi ji.

“Joined by Hon'ble CM Smt @gupta_rekha ji, the gathering beautifully reflected the essence of this holy month.

“A truly special evening celebrating unity, generosity & shared blessings”, he wrote.

Neither Iftar parties nor the political leaders attending them are uncommon. What is uncommon is watching these BJP leaders, who every now and then spew venom against Muslims and Islamic culture, attending such an event and talking about Ramadan, peace and harmony.

