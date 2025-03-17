Arabic now part of Global Medical Device Nomenclature System

The Arabic language has been officially incorporated into the Global Medical Device Nomenclature (GMDN) System in a historic announcement made during the International Healthcare Technology Management Conference held in Riyadh this February

The devlopment solidifies Saudi Arabia's role as a bridge between the Arab world and the global medical community.

According to a Literature, Publishing, and Translation Commission press release, this achievement is the result of a pioneering three-year project launched in 2022 by the Medical Electrical Equipment Maintenance Professionals Association (MEEMPA), in collaboration with the GMDN Agency, and with support from the commission's Tarjim Initiative.

"The project adhered to top-tier international standards, and the translations were carried out according to ISO 17100 and ISO 9001 requirements to guarantee accuracy and quality in medical terminology," said the release, according to Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

30K medical terms translated into Arabic

A local translation office accredited by the commission successfully translated 30,000 medical terms; it covered approximately 1.8 million words, of which 900,000 have already been published on the GMDN Agency’s online platform.

Translation of the remaining terms is projected to be completed in the coming months, the SPA reported.

GMDN is a globally recognized standard used by over 7,000 medical device manufacturers worldwide. It is decisive in standardizing device terminology while it facilitates regulatory compliance, international marketing, and export operations.

The system enhances patient safety by providing strict definitions for diagnostic and therapeutic devices.

"A historic milestone"

Speakers at the conference underscored that integrating Arabic into GMDN symbolizes a historic milestone in linking Arab healthcare providers with the global medical community.

Healthcare institutions across Saudi Arabia and the Arab world can now create free accounts on the GMDN Agency’s platform to benefit from this service.

"This aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Health Sector Transformation Program and contributes to greater health integration among Arab nations," said the release.

