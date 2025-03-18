Nagpur calm after clashes over Aurangzeb Tomb

Situation in Nagpur is under control following the violent clashes between the two groups amidst tense situation over Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb’s tomb

Tuesday March 18, 2025 0:32 AM , ummid.com with inputs from Agencies

Nagpur: Situation in Nagpur is under control following the violent clashes between the two groups amidst tense situation over Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb’s tomb.

“The situation in the city is under control after a brief spell of clashes Monday night”, Police Commissioner Dr Ravinder Singal told reporters.

Police blame rumors

Violence erupted in the Chitnis Park and Mahal areas of Nagpur after “rumors” that right wing Hindutva groups led by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) burnt cloth imprinted with “Kalma”.

Kalma is the Shahada and Islamic creed and declaration of faith in Allah – The Almighty.

Local police asserted it was a rumor that led to the violent clashes around 8 to 8:30 PM Monday, according to Nagpur Today.

The violence hit areas of Nagpur were tense after VHP led Hindutva groups took out a march demanding removal of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb from Khuldabad.

CM backs removal of Aurangzeb Tomb

The Aurangzeb Tomb is a protected site. Demands to remove the tomb has also been made by some other groups affiliated to the ruling BJP, including some ministers.

Amidst the growing demands, Chief Minister Fadnavis backed them but said law should have upper hand.

"We all want the same thing, but you need to do it within the framework of the law, because it is a protected site. The site was put under ASI's (Archaeological Survey of India) protection during the Congress regime some years back”, he said.

On another occasion, Fadnavis said “it is unfortunate that the government has to protect Aurangzeb’s grave”.

Opposition blames government

The opposition Congress blamed the BJP led government for the violence clashes in Nagpur.

"Tensions in the city, stone pelting and arson is the utter failure of the home department. In the last few days, state ministers have been deliberately making provocative speeches to incite violence in the society. It looks like those efforts have found success in Nagpur," Maharashtra Congress Chief Harshvardhan Sapkal, said in a statement released a little while ago.

Ambadas Danve, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader and the leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Council, also blamed the state government for the Nagpur violence.

"The state government is completely responsible for the situation," he said.

Provocative statements about Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb are being made by the BJP and its affiliate groups since last month when a controversial film Chaava was released.

The film, which is based on a novel, portrayed Aurangzeb a “cruel ruler”. The historians however dispute the claims made in the film even as the filmmaker had to publicly apologies for some of the narrations in the film.

