UP: Prof filmed, uploaded obscene clips of students on pornographic websites

In a shocking incident reported from the BJP ruled Uttar Pradesh, a professor in Hathras filmed and uploaded obscene videos of female students on pornographic websites

Monday March 17, 2025 5:54 PM , ummid.com News Network

Hathras (Uttar Pradesh): In a shocking incident reported from the BJP ruled Uttar Pradesh, a professor in Hathras filmed and uploaded obscene videos of female students on pornographic websites.

The professor, identified as Rajneesh Kumar, Head of the Geography Department and Chief Proctor at PC Bagla PG College in Hathras has been suspended. He, however, is at large and a hunt is on for his arrest.

Along with different police stations, complaints against the professor were also filed with the Rashrtiya Mahila Aayog (National Commission for Women).

Consequently, the Uttar Pradesh Police filed an FIR against the professor on March 13 after it received anonymous complaints and finding over 55 explicit videos of the students.

The professor lured the female students on the promise of helping them in competitive exams and secure jobs, according to the complaints.

Along with the complaints filed about 18 months ago obscene photos of the students were also sent. It is also found that the PC Bagla Degree College administration did not cooperate in the investigations.

The police in its investigation however found allegations against the professor to be true. The investigation also revealed that the professor recorded the explicit videos of the students himself using his mobile phone, as reported by Amar Ujala.

The investigation also revealed that some of the videos have also been uploaded by the professor on pornographic websites, according to a report by Aaj Tak Hindi news channel.

