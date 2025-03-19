GATE 2025 Result: Direct Link to Check

IIT Roorkee is declaring today i.e. Wednesday March 19, 2025 the Result of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2025) on its official website gate2025.iitr.ac.in

Wednesday March 19, 2025

GATE 2025 Timeline

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering this year were held on February 1, 2, 15, and 16, 2025, consisting of 30 examination papers.

GATE 2025 Answer Key was released on February 27, 2025.

Candidates were asked to challenge GATE answer key March 01, 2025.

As per the GATE 2025 Schedule, IIT Roorkee will declare the result today i.e. March 19, 2025, as per the GATE Information Brochure.

GATE 2025 Scorecard will be published on March 28, 2025.

Last date to download GATE 2025 Scorecard for candidates in March 31, 2025.

Steps to Check GATE 2025 Result

Once decalred, the GATE result will be available for download on official website gate2025.iitr.ac.in. Candidates will be required to use their log-in ID and Password to access their GATE result.

Follow the steps given below to check your GATE result.

Go to the official GATE website: "gate2025.iitr.ac.in" or "goaps.iitr.ac.in".

Click on "GOAPS Application Portal" link of which is given on top menu of the home page.

Log in using Enrollment ID or Email address.

Click on the given link to download "GATE 2025 Result" in PDF.

Download and take a printout.

"GATE 2025 result is valid for three years after the declaration of the result", the GATE Information Brochure says.

Along with the GATE result, Merit List giving the names of GATE 2025 Toppers will also be published.

Before releasing the GATE result and toppers list, IIT Roorkee will publish Final Answer Key.

GATE 2025 Score

Candidates should note that they will be able to check their result once it is released on the website. They will be able to check their score from March 28 to 31, 2025.

After March 31st, candidates can obtain the soft copy of their GATE 2025 scorcard till December 31, 2025 by paying INR 500 per test paper. No scorcard will be issued after January 01, 2026, candidates should note

Candidates should note that the GATE score is calculated based on raw marks for single-session papers and normalized marks for multi-session papers.

For multi-session test papers, raw marks are adjusted to ensure fairness across sessions. These raw or normalized marks are then used to compute the GATE Score based on the qualifying marks for each subject.

