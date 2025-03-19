MAH MCA CET 2025 Admit Card Released - Download Steps

Wednesday March 19, 2025 3:07 PM , ummid.com News Network

MAH MCA CET 2025 Admit Card: The Maharashtra CET Cell has released the Hall Ticket, also known as Admit Card, of the students who have registered for MAH MCA CET 2025 on its official website cetcell.mahacet.org.

According to Maharashtra CET Cell, MAH MCA CET 2025 will be held on Sunday March 23, 2025.The MCA CET Hall Ticket is available for download on the official website.

Direct link to check MCA CET Hall Ticket

Click here to go to the official website: "cetcell.mahacet.org". Click on the given link under the Notification section. Enter application number and date of birth. Click on the box marked as "I'm not a robot' and log-in to download your admit card.

Students appearing in MCA CET 2025 on the designated exam date should note that Admit Card is a compulsory document. They are hence advised to check beforehand their hall ticket and admit card for any error well before the exam.

Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell had started receiving online application for MAH MCA CET 2025 from December 25, 2024. The last date of application was January 31, 2025.

MCA CET 2025 Important Dates

MCA CET 2025 Notification issued: December 25, 2024 Online Application form filling: December 25, 2024 Last date of application: January 31, 2025 (Extended from Jan 25, 2025) Issue of Hall Ticket (through Candidate login) : March 18, 2025 Date for printing your application: Will be announced later Date of Online Exam of MAH MCA CET 2025: Sunday March 23, 2025 Declaration of MAH MCA CET 2025 Result : Notified later

Candidates should note that MCA CET will be conducted only in the ONLINE mode in multiple sessions if required.

MAH MCA CET is conducted for admission to First Year/Direct Second Year (Separate Division & Lateral Entry) of Three- year full time Post Graduate Degree course in Master of Computer Applications (MCA) in the Government, Govt. Aided, University Managed, University Departments and Unaided Institutes in the Maharashtra State.

