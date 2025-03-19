MAH MCA CET 2025 Admit Card Released - Download Steps

[AI generated image for representation.]
MAH MCA CET 2025 Admit Card: The Maharashtra CET Cell has released the Hall Ticket, also known as Admit Card, of the students who have registered for MAH MCA CET 2025 on its official website cetcell.mahacet.org.
According to Maharashtra CET Cell, MAH MCA CET 2025 will be held on Sunday March 23, 2025.The MCA CET Hall Ticket is available for download on the official website.
Students appearing in MCA CET 2025 on the designated exam date should note that Admit Card is a compulsory document. They are hence advised to check beforehand their hall ticket and admit card for any error well before the exam.
Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell had started receiving online application for MAH MCA CET 2025 from December 25, 2024. The last date of application was January 31, 2025.
Candidates should note that MCA CET will be conducted only in the ONLINE mode in multiple sessions if required.
MAH MCA CET is conducted for admission to First Year/Direct Second Year (Separate Division & Lateral Entry) of Three- year full time Post Graduate Degree course in Master of Computer Applications (MCA) in the Government, Govt. Aided, University Managed, University Departments and Unaided Institutes in the Maharashtra State.
