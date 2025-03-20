Eid al Fitr 2025 likely date, holidays announced

Eid al Fitr – the festival which marks the end of The Holy Month of Fasting Ramadan, will be celebrated across the world either on March 30 or 31, 2025

Eid al Fitr 2025: Eid al Fitr – the festival which marks the end of The Holy Month of Fasting Ramadan, will be celebrated across the world either on March 30 or 31, 2025, the Muslim scholars have announced.

The exact date of Eid ul Fitr this year will be confirmed after sighting of the Eid Moon on 29th Day of Ramadan 1446 AH, corresponding to March 29, 2025, they said.

The Islamic Calendar begins with sighting of the New Moon or Crescent on the 29th day of every month. The new month begins if the Crescent is sighted on the 29th else the next day is counted as the 30th day, and the new month begins from the next day.

Eid al Fitr 2025 Date

Accordingly, Eid al Fitr in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain and other Arab states along with the United States, France, Germany and United Kingdom will be celebrated on Sunday March 30, 2025 if the New Moon of the month of Shawwal is sighted on 29th of Ramadan 1446 H.

If the Eid Moon is not sighted on the 29th of Ramadan, then Monday March 31, 2025 will be the first day of Eid al Fitr 2025 and Shawwal 1446 AH.

Muslims in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and other South Asian countries began counting the month of Ramadan a day later than their counterparts in Saudi Arabia and other countries.

Accordingly, Eid al Fitr in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and other South Asian countries will be either on March 31 or April 01, 2025.

The exact date will be confirmed on March 31, 2025 based on the Eid Moon Sighting on the day.

Meanwhile, Saudi Supreme Court and Moon Sighting Committees across the world are gearing upfor Eid 2025 Moon Sighting on March 29 or 30, 2025 based on the Islamic Calendar date in the respective countries.

Eid al Fitr 2025 Holiday

Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and other Arab States meanwhile have announced Eid holidays.

In a circular issued on March 17, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR), UAE confirmed that the Eid Al-Fitr holiday will begin on Shawwal 1 and end on Shawwal 3, 1446 AH, according to the Georgian calendar.

“Work will officially resume on Shawwal 4”, the FAHR said, meaning the UAE will have 3 days of paid holidays for Eid al Fitr 2025.

“In the event that the holy month of Ramzan concludes with 30 days, the 30th day of Ramzan shall be observed as an additional public holiday, thereby extending the Eid Al-Fitr break”, the authority said.

4-day Eid Holiday in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia has announced a four-day Eid Al Fitr holiday for the private and non-profit sectors, according to Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development.

The holiday will begin on March 30, and continue till April 2, with work resuming on April 3. However, if combined with the Friday-Saturday weekend, this would give private sector employees a 6-day break.

Kuwait on the other hand announced 3-day Eid holiday if Eid falls on March 30 and 9-day Eid break if Eid falls on March 31, 2025.

Some government employees in the GCC countries will get up to six days of holiday for Eid Al Fitr, since Friday is a weekend for public sector workers.

Eid holidays ranging from 3 to a maximum of 6 days have also been announced in other Arab countries including Qatar, Bahrain, Jordan and others.

