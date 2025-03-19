Several Tesla vehicles set on fire in Las Vegas

Wednesday March 19, 2025 0:56 AM , ummid.com with inputs from Agencies

Las Vegas (Nevada): Several Tesla vehicles were early in the morning Tuesday March 18, 2025 set on fire at a Tesla Service Center Las Vegas, Nevada.

Las Vegas Police is investigating if it was an arson attack by those protesting against Tesla CEO Elon Musk ever since he was made the head of the Department of Government Efficiency or DOGE by U.S. President Donald Trump.

DOGE is one of the various initiatives unveiled by Trump to “make America great again”.

As head of the Department of Government Efficiency, Musk has announced crackdown on various social security schemes and drastically cut or totally abolished government funding for a number of organizations, including the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The Las Vegas incident marks one of the latest attacks against the top EV maker’s property and vehicles.

The Metropolitan Police Department noted that the incident happened around 2:45 a.m. at a Tesla Collision Center located in the 6000 block of West Badura Avenue, as per a report from the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

A video of the incident shared on social media shows several Tesla vehicles in flames. Images from the incident site also show that the Tesla service centre was vandalized with graffiti.

Amidst the backlash against Musk, U.S. President Trump last week backed him and bought a brand new Tesla car in a show of support, asserting the Tesla CEO is doing a "wonderful job".

