Samsung official rollout of One UI 7 from April 7

Tuesday March 18, 2025 1:10 PM , Technology Desk

Samsung Electronics Tuesday announced that the official rollout of One UI 7 will start April 7, bringing a bold new design for greater personalization and control to the user experience.

One UI 7 introduces new interface built for AI, helping users interact with their Galaxy devices more naturally than ever before.

The update will be available starting with the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6, gradually rolling out to more Galaxy smartphones and tablets.

Samsung Electronics had on March 05, 2025 announced the availability of Galaxy AI features on more Galaxy devices through the One UI 7 beta program.

Simple New Design for Greater Personalization

One UI 7 comes with a simple, impactful and emotive design, bringing streamlined and cohesive experience to Galaxy users. A simplified home screen, redesigned One UI widgets and lock screen allow users to intuitively and seamlessly customize their devices.

For added convenience, Now Bar provides real-time updates that matter most right on the lock screen. So during a morning run, users can easily check their progress and see what song is playing in your Galaxy Buds — all with a simple swipe, without unlocking their phone.

Smarter AI Features

One UI 7 introduces seamless AI-driven experiences that help users to stay productive and explore their creativity.

With Galaxy AI, users can simplify everyday tasks, minimizing the need to switch between applications. AI Select intuitively recommends by understanding context. For example, a user can simple swipe the Edge Panel and click ‘AI Select’ icon when watching a video to save it as a GIF file.

Writing Assist allows users to easily summarize or automatically format contents in which texts can be selected.



