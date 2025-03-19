Watch: Sunita Williams, Barry Wilmore return after over 9 months in Space

Stranded Astronauts Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore Wednesday March 19, 2025 returned to Earth after over 9 months – 286 days to be specific, in Space.

Wednesday March 19, 2025 11:17 AM , ummid.com with inputs from Agencies

The space capsule deployed its parachute before a splashdown in the ocean off the coast of Florida.

The two astronauts travelled along with NASA's Nick Hague, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov for 17 hours on their journey home.

A NASA team opened the hatch and helped astronauts onto mobility aids.

Suni Williams and Barry Butch were seen waving and flashing thumbs-up signs as they came out of the capsule.

"NASA astronauts Nick Hague, Suni Williams, and Butch Wilmore, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov, returned to Earth at 5:57 p.m. EDT", NASA announced.

"Teams aboard SpaceX recovery vessels retrieved the spacecraft and its crew. After returning to shore, the crew will fly to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston and reunite with their families", the American space agency said.

The two returned home amidst concerns over their health. It will take another few days to know if the two have returned normal .

SpaceX’s Crew-10 Mission

Earlier, SpaceX’s Crew-10 mission, launched to bring back stranded NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, successfully docked at the International Space Station (ISS) on Sunday, March 16.

The space capsule, launched on Friday from Texas, arrived at the ISS at 12:05 am EST (9:35 am IST) Sunday.

SpaceX’s Dragon capsule took about 28.5 hours to travel from Earth to the ISS. The spacecraft carried four astronauts — Anne McClain and Nichole Ayers from NASA, Takuya Onishi from Japan’s JAXA, and Kirill Peskov from Russia’s Roscosmos.

The SpaceX Crew-10 members joined the station's Expedition 72 crew after the hatch opened at 12:35 am ET on Sunday beginning a long-duration space research mission.

Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore had embarked to space onboard Starliner spacecraft on June 05, 2024 as part of Crew 9 mission.

As per the original schedule, their return journey to Earth was on June 14, 2024. They however got stuck in the space due to some technical reasons, completing six-month stay in space in December last, and over nine months now.

Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore traveled 121,347,491 miles during their mission, spent 286 days in space, and completed 4,576 orbits around Earth.

Hague and Gorbunov traveled 72,553,920 miles during their mission, spent 171 days in space, and completed 2,736 orbits around Earth. The Crew-9 mission was the first spaceflight for Gorbunov.

Hague has logged 374 days in space over his two missions, the Indian origin Sunita Williams has logged 608 days in space over her three flights, and Wilmore has logged 464 days in space over his three flights, according to NASA.

