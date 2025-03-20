Pilgrims made over 320 mn calls from Makkah, Madinah during Ramadan 1st Half

Thursday March 20, 2025 3:21 PM , ummid.com News Network

Makkah/Madinah: Pilgrims made over 320 million calls from the Two Holy Cities - Makkah al Mukarramah and Madinah al Munawwarah, during the first half of the ongoing month of Ramadan.

According to the Communications, Space, and Technology Commission (CST), Saudi Arabia, Makkah accounted for 184 million local and 21 million international calls, while Madinah recorded 107 million local and 10 million international calls.

Citing the commission's statistics Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported that 5G coverage reached 98% in Makkah and 99% in Madinah during the first half of Ramadan which coincided with March 1 to 15, 2025.

Average daily data consumption per capita significantly surpassed global averages, reaching 1190MB in Makkah (three times the global average) and 1495MB in Madinah (four times the global average). Mobile internet speeds averaged 210 Mbps in Makkah and 278 Mbps in Madinah.

The communications and technology sector is meeting high consumption demands with exceptional quality, aligning with leadership's goals. Through advanced technology and dedicated personnel, the sector ensures high download speeds and seamless local and international call connectivity for worshippers.

14 mn visited Madinah in Ramadan 1st half

An a related report, Saudi Press Agency said more than 14 million people have performed prayers at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, Saudi Arabia, during the first half of Ramzan 1446 AH-2025.

According to the statistical report issued by the authority, 1,217,143 visitors offered their greetings to the Prophet and his two companions. Additionally, 223,742 permits were issued for men and 155,630 for women to pray in the Holy Rawdah.

The SPA further said that more than 4.5 million Iftar meals were distributed to mosque visitors, while 3,650 tons of Zamzam water were consumed. A total of 422 samples of Zamzam water underwent testing and analysis, and over 81,000 litres of disinfectants and sanitizers were used for cleaning and hygiene purposes.

The pilgrims visiting Madinah normally also vist Makkah to perform Umrah. It means almost equal number or more than that, performed Umrah during the month of Ramadan 2025 .

