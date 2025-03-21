'Pile of unaccounted cash' found at Delhi HC Judge's residence

Raising serious concerns over corruption in the Indian Judiciary, a pile of unaccounted cash was found at the official residence of Delhi High Court sitting judge, Justice Yashwant Varma, leading to his immediate transfer by the Supreme Court Collegium

Friday March 21, 2025 5:39 PM , ummid.com with inputs from Agencies

New Delhi: Raising serious concerns over corruption in the Indian Judiciary, a pile of unaccounted cash was found at the official residence of Delhi High Court sitting judge, Justice Yashwant Varma, leading to his immediate transfer by the Supreme Court Collegium.

The unaccounted cash was found by the firefighters at Justice Yashwant Varma’s Delhi bungalow when a fire broke out at his residence on Holi.

Fire broke out in Justice Varma’s official resident around 11:30 PM on March 14, 2025 when he was not in, according to Delhi Police sources.

The Fire Department received a call and soon rushed fire tenders to douse the blaze. There, the fire fighters saw a huge pile of money stumbled in a room in flames.

The exact amount recovered at Justice Varma's residence is unclear. But, a section in the media claimed, it is around 15 crore rupees.

The case came to the light of the Chief Justice of India, Justice Sanjiv Khanna, who convened a meeting of the Supreme Court Collegium Thursday.

The Supreme Court’s 5-member Collegium headed by CJI Khanna unanimously resolved to recommend the transfer of Justice Varma to his parent court, Allahabad High Court, after the Collegium members were apprised of a video purportedly of burning cash.

“Not Trash Bin”

In another twist in the case, the Allahabad High Court Bar Association objected to Justice Varma’s transfer.

“This decision of the Collegium raises a serious question - is the Allahabad High Court a trash bin? This matter becomes important when we examine the current situation wherein the Allahabad High Court is short of judges and despite the continuous problem, new judges have not appointed for many years”, the Bar Association said in a letter to the Chief Justice and other judges of the Allahabad High Court.

The Bar Association in its letter, a copy of which is also leaked on social media, said, “they were taken aback by the SC decision to transfer Justice Varma to Allahabad High Court on the ground of his involvement in corruption”.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh raised the issue in the Rajya Sabha, the Upper House of the Indian Parliament, and sought a response from RS Chairperson, Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Calling on the SC Collegium to take serious note of the matter and the issue of corruption in the judiciary, Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP, said, "This is not something articulated by senior councils and lawyers for the first time."

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.