Understanding EMI calculation formula for better loan repayment planning

This article explains how EMIs are calculated, the factors influencing them, and how a personal loan eligibility assessment plays a role in securing the right loan.

Friday March 21, 2025 8:17 PM , Hena Samad

Equated Monthly Installments (EMIs) are crucial aspects of loan repayment, helping borrowers manage their finances efficiently.

Whether you are planning to take a personal loan, home loan, or car loan, understanding the EMI calculation formula can give you better control over your repayment strategy.

This article explains how EMIs are calculated, the factors influencing them, and how a personal loan eligibility assessment plays a role in securing the right loan.

What is EMI and why is it important?

EMI is the fixed amount a borrower pays every month to repay a loan. It includes both the principal (the loan amount) and the interest, ensuring that the loan is repaid within the chosen tenure.

Understanding your EMI beforehand helps in:

Budgeting your monthly expenses efficiently

Avoiding financial strain due to high repayments

Choosing the right loan tenure to balance EMI affordability

EMI calculation formula explained

The standard EMI calculation formula is:

EMI=P×r×(1+r)n(1+r)n−1EMI = P \times r \times \frac{(1+r)^n}{(1+r)^n-1}

Where:

P = Loan principal (amount borrowed)

r = Monthly interest rate (annual interest rate divided by 12 and converted to decimal)

n = Loan tenure in months

Example calculation

If you take a personal loan of Rs. 5 lakh at an annual interest rate of 10% for a tenure of 5 years (60 months), your EMI would be:

Monthly interest rate = 10/12/100=0.008310 / 12 / 100 = 0.0083

Using the formula, the EMI = Rs. 10,624 (approx.)

Instead of manually calculating EMIs, you can use an EMI calculator for quick and accurate results.

Factors that affect EMI

Your EMI is influenced by several factors, including:

1. Loan amount

The higher the loan amount, the higher is the EMI. Borrow only what you need to keep EMIs manageable.

2. Interest rate

A lower interest rate results in a lower EMI. Your personal loan eligibility determines the interest rate based on factors like credit score and income.

3. Loan tenure

A longer tenure reduces EMI but increases the total interest paid, while a shorter tenure increases EMI but reduces total interest.

4. Credit score and eligibility

Lenders consider your credit score, income, and repayment history during a personal loan eligibility assessment. A high credit score can help secure lower interest rates, reducing EMIs.

How to reduce EMI and make loan repayment easier

Choose a longer tenure: This reduces monthly EMI but increases total interest. Make a higher down payment: A smaller loan amount means lower EMIs. Negotiate a lower interest rate: A good credit score can help you get better loan terms. Prepay when possible: Paying off a portion of the loan early reduces interest costs.

Final thoughts

Understanding the EMI calculation formula helps you plan your loan repayment better and avoid financial stress.

Before applying for a loan, check your personal loan eligibility to secure the best terms. Use an EMI calculator to explore different scenarios and choose the repayment plan that fits your budget.

Planning wisely ensures smooth and stress-free loan repayment, allowing you to achieve financial stability while managing your expenses efficiently.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.