Laylatul Qadr: Facts, Signs and Deeds

The magnificent and spiritually radiant night of Laylatul Qadr was granted exclusively to the Ummah of Prophet Muhammad (Sallallahu Aleihi Wa Sallam) as a result of his deep concern for his followers

Saturday March 22, 2025 12:38 PM , Khursheed Alam Dawood Qasmi

The last ten nights of Ramadan hold immense virtue and significance. These nights are a time for seeking freedom from the fire of Hell, engaging in the profound act of I'tikaaf, and, most importantly, witnessing the blessed occurrence of Laylatul Qadr (The Night of Decree) on one of the odd nights. Laylatul Qadr is a night of extraordinary blessings, unmatched virtue, and immense spiritual importance. Numerous Hadiths highlight its countless rewards, and Allah Himself emphasizes its greatness in the Glorious Qur'an. In fact, an entire chapter—Surah Al-Qadr—was revealed to honour this sacred night. The name Laylatul Qadr carries deep meaning, signifying both "the Night of Decree" and "the Night of Value," indicating its unparalleled status and honour in the sight of Allah.

What is the Meaning of "Qadr"? “One of the meanings of "Qadr" is greatness and honour. ….This night is called "Laylatul Qadr" because of it is a night of greatness, honour, majesty and dignity. Abu Bakr Warraq has stated that this night is so called because a person becomes a man of honour and dignity on account of repentance, seeking pardon and righteous acts during this night, whilst prior to this he might have lacked honour and dignity on account of unrighteous life he might have led.” (Ma'ariful Qur'an: 8/844)

Laylatul Qadr Was Granted Only to This Ummah

The magnificent and spiritually radiant night of Laylatul Qadr was granted exclusively to the Ummah of Prophet Muhammad (Sallallahu Aleihi Wa Sallam) as a result of his deep concern for his followers. This night is a tremendous blessing from Allah, a gift that no other nation before this was ever given. The Prophet (saws) said: "Allah has bestowed Laylatul Qadr upon my Ummah, and no nation before them was ever granted this night." (Jami'ul Ahadith, Hadith: 39912)

It is mentioned in Muwatta Imam Malik: "The Messenger of Allah (saws) was shown the lifespans of the people before him, or as much as Allah willed to show him. He felt that the lifespan of his Ummah was too short for them to reach the level of worship and deeds that those before them had attained due to their long lives. So, Allah granted him (saws) Laylatul Qadr, which is better (in terms of worship) than a thousand months." (Muwatta Imam Malik, Hadith: 1145)

It is in another narration, the Messenger of Allah (saws) mentioned a man from Bani Israil who had continuously worn his armour in the path of Allah for a thousand months; the Muslims were amazed upon hearing this. So, Allah (swt) revealed the verse: "Indeed, We sent it (the Qur’an) down on the Night of Decree..." This was to show that the worship performed on Laylatul Qadr is greater in reward than the thousand months during which that man had worn the armour for Allah’s cause. (Al-Sunan Al-Kubra by Al-Bayhaqi, Hadith: 8522)

Signs of Laylatul Qadr and Expected Night

The exact date of Laylatul Qadr, a night filled with immense blessings, honour, and dignity, has not been specified. However, it is confirmed that Laylatul Qadr occurs on one of the odd nights in the last ten days of Ramadan. Once, the Messenger of Allah (saws) was coming to inform his Companions (RadhiAllah Ahnhum) about the specific night of Laylatul Qadr. However, on his way, he found two men arguing. As a result, the knowledge of its exact date was taken away from him. So, Laylatul Qadr was not specified. In a Hadith, it is narrated that the Prophet (saws) came out with the intention of informing his companions about Laylatul Qadr, but he found two people (from Muslims) quarrelling. The Prophet (saws) then said: "I came out to inform you about Laylatul Qadr, but two people were arguing, so that knowledge was taken away from me. Therefore, seek it in the last ten nights of Ramadan." (Shu'abul Iman, Hadith: 3406)

Sayyiduna Ibn Umar (ra) narrated that someone asked the Messenger of Allah (saws) about Laylatul Qadr; while I was listening. The Prophet (saws) replied: "It occurs in every Ramadan." (Sunan Abi Dawood, Hadith: 1387)

Sayyiduna Ibn Umar (ra) stated that the Messenger of Allah (saws) said: "Seek Laylatul Qadr in the last ten days of Ramadan!" (Musnad Abi Dawood Al-Tayalisi, Hadith: 2047)

Sayyiduna Ubada bin Al-Samit (ra) asked the Messenger of Allah (saws) about Laylatul Qadr, so he (saws) replied: "It is in the last ten nights of Ramadan. It occurs on an odd night: the 21st night, the 23rd night, the 25th night, the 27th night, the 29th night, or the last night of Ramadan. Those who stand in Salaah on that night with faith and sincerity, their previous sins will be forgiven. Its signs are that it is a night of extreme comfort, clarity, tranquillity and silence. This night is neither too hot nor too cold. The moon shines brightly on this night. There is no permission for stars to fall until dawn. It is also from the signs of that night that on the morning, the sun rises without rays, appearing equal and resembling the full moon of the 14th night. Allah has made it forbidden for Satan to accompany the sun on that day. (Al-Durr Al-Manthur 8/571)

Sayyiduna Jabir bin Abdullah (ra) narrates that the Messenger of Allah (saws) said: "I have seen this night (Laylatul Qadr). It is in one of the odd nights of the last ten days, and it is an extremely tranquil and comforting night. It is neither hot nor cold. The moon shines brightly on this night, and Satan does not appear until dawn." (Al-Durr Al-Manthur 8/571)

Understanding Differences in Islamic Dates Across Countries

Some individuals raise concerns regarding the discrepancies in Islamic dates observed in different countries. For instance, while it may be the 21st night of Ramadan in India, it could be the 22nd night in Saudi Arabia. This leads to the question: On which date is Laylatul Qadr determined, or will it be observed on different days in different countries? The answer is that “On account of geographical positions, the time will vary from place to place. As a result, the Night of Qadr will not occur in all the regions of the world simultaneously. This is not a problem because people of each location should calculate and consecrate the night and receive its blessings according to their geographical position. Allah, the Pure and Exalted, knows best.” (Ma'ariful Qur'an 8/848)

The Importance of Worship on Laylatul Qadr

Allah (swt) says about the significance of worship on Laylatul Qadr in the Glorious Qur'an, stating: (Translation) "Laylatul Qadr is better than a thousand months." A thousand months equates to eighty-three years and four months. This means that the reward for worshiping during Laylatul Qadr is greater than the reward for worshiping for a thousand months. (Bayanul Qur'an)

Sayyiduna Anas (ra) narrates that it is reported that during Laylatul Qadr, Jibraeel (as) comes with a group of angels, and they supplicate for forgiveness for those who are engaged in the worship of Allah. (Bayanul Qur'an)

Imam Ibn Abi Shaibah (Rahimahullah) narrated from Sayyiduna Hasan (ra) that he stated: "I do not consider any day superior to another day or any night superior to another night, except for Laylatul Qadr, because (in terms of worship,) it is better than a thousand months." (Al-Durr Al-Manthur 6/1054)

Worship on Laylatul Qadr

During the odd nights of the last ten days of Ramadan —specifically the 21st, 23rd, 25th, 27th, and 29th—, we should be engaged in worship while seeking Laylatul Qadr. Seeking Laylatul Qadr means increasing our acts of worship on these nights, including recitation of the Qur'an, Dhikr (remembrance of Allah), voluntary Salaah and other good deeds. Here are a few Hadiths related to worship during these nights:

Sayyiduna Anas (ra) stated that any act of worship, including charity, prayer, and Zakat, performed on Laylatul Qadr is superior and better than the acts performed over a thousand months. (Fatḥul Qadīr by Al-Shawkānī 5/577)

The Messenger of Allah (saws) instructed Ummul Mu'minin Sayyidah Aisha (ra) to make supplication on Laylatul Qadr. Consequently, Sufyan Al-Thawri (Rahimahullah) remarked that, in his opinion, supplication on Laylatul Qadr is better than Salaah. It means that a person dedicating himself to supplication is better than a Salaah without supplication or with lacking supplication. However, if a person performs Salaah while also making significant supplications, such as asking for Allah's mercy during verses of mercy or seeking refuge in Allah during verses of punishment, then that Salaah becomes superior. The best approach is to perform Tahajjud (the night Salaah), engage in recitation of the Glorious Qur'an, and make supplications. (Lata'iful Ma'arif by Ibn Hajar 204)

Sayyiduna Abu Hurairah (ra) narrated that the Messenger of Allah (saws) said: "Whoever stands in worship on Laylatul Qadr with faith and seeking reward, all of his previous sins will be forgiven." (Sahih al-Bukhari, Hadith: 1901) This means that a person who engages in worship on Laylatul Qadr in a state of faith and hope for Allah's reward will have all their previous sins forgiven. The term "Qayaam" in this Hadith refers to performing Tahajjud Salah, engaging in other voluntary acts of worship and making supplications, as the Prophet (saws) taught Sayyidah Aisha (ra) to make supplication.

During the month of Ramadan, the Messenger of Allah (saws) had a regular practice of performing Tahajjud Salaah at night and reciting the Glorious Qur'an with Tartil (slow and measured recitation). When he would recite verses related to mercy, he would ask Allah for that mercy, and when he recited verses about punishment, he would seek refuge in Allah from it. In this manner, the Prophet (saws) incorporated Salah, recitation and supplication into his acts of worship. This comprehensive approach is indeed the best way to engage in worship during the blessed month of Ramadan.

Dua for Laylatul Qadr

What should one do and which supplication should be made on Laylatul Qadr? In this regard, Ummul Mu'minin Sayyidah Aisha (ra) narrates that she asked the Messenger of Allah (saws) “O Messenger of Allah! If I find out that it is Laylatul Qadr, what should I ask my Lord and what supplication should I make?" The Prophet (saws) replied: "Make this Dua: اللّهُمَّ إِنَّكَ عَفُوٌّ تُحِبُّ الْعَفْوَ فَاعْفُ عَنِّي." (Shu’abul Iman, Hadith: 3427) Translation: "O Allah! You are Most Forgiving, and You love forgiveness; so forgive me!" This supplication highlights the importance of seeking forgiveness from Allah during this blessed night.

One may wonder why the Messenger of Allah (saws) taught us to seek forgiveness through this supplication, especially when a Muslim is generally engaged in righteous deeds throughout the month of Ramadan. Why, then, should one ask for forgiveness on Laylatul Qadr? The answer lies in the understanding that even the righteous and pious servants of Allah, following their often good deeds, they do not consider their good deeds as good deeds. Despite their extensive acts of righteousness, they still perceive themselves as sinners and unworthy of Allah's mercy. They consider their good deeds falling short of what is required and thus continually seek Allah's forgiveness. This attitude is a hallmark of true piety and devotion.

Deprived People

The entire month of Ramadan is a season of spring for Muslims, offering numerous opportunities for spiritual growth and reward. The last ten days, in particular, hold great significance, and one should engage in abundant worship during this time. These nights, especially the odd nights, are filled with light and blessings, and wasting even a minute of them is a sign of misfortune. Sayyiduna Abu Hurairah (ra) reported that the Messenger of Allah (saws) said: "...In it is a night better than a thousand months. Whoever is deprived of its goodness is indeed deprived." (Musnad Ahmad, Hadith: 7148) This means that within Ramadan lies a night that is superior to a thousand months; those who miss out on its blessings are truly missing out on all forms of goodness.

