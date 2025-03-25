Bihar 12th Result 2025 Today: Direct Link to Check

The Bihar Board of Secondary Education (BSEB) has officially confirmed the date and time to release the 12th Intermidiate Result 2025.

Tuesday March 25, 2025 2:30 AM , ummid.com News Network

BSEB Bihar Inter Result 2025: The Bihar Board of Secondary Education (BSEB) has officially confirmed the date and time to release the 12th Intermidiate Result 2025.

The Bihar board said the 12th result of all the three streams - Art, Science and Commerce, will be announced on the same and the same time.

The Intermediate or Class 12 Exam 2025 was conducted by the Bihar Board of Secondary Education (BSEB) from February 01 to 15, 2025.

The board released the Answer Key of the 12th exam on February 28 and asked the candidates to raise objections if any till March 05, 2025.

BSEB Bihar 12th Result 2025 Date

Bihar board declares the 12th result after analyzing the objections raised by the candidates, if any, on the official answer key. And, in an official announcement the board said Bihar 12th result will be announced on:

Tuesday March 25, 2025 at 01:15 PM.

The result will be announced by S Siddharth, Chief Secretary Bihar Education Department.

After the announcement, the result will be available on the websites:

interresult2025.com

interbiharboard.com

Bihar 12th Toppers List 2025

After conducting the intermediate board exams, the Bihar board distributes answer sheets of the students with model answers to different school and college staff for assessment. After assessment of answer sheets and rechecking, temporary merit list is prepared.

The toppers are then called for personal interview. The interview of toppers is conducted by the Bihar board to reassess their academic excellence.

Bihar board started conducting the interview of toppers few years back following the controversies and scams surrounding the 12th Merit List.

Along with the 12th result, Bihar board will also release today the Merit List giving the names of inter toppers. Once declared, the result and merit list will also be available on the official website "biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in".

Earlier, the Bihar board announced to double the prize money for the 12th toppers.

Steps to Check BSEB Class 12 Result 2025

Go to the result website:interresult2025.com or interbiharboard.com Click on the link "BSEB Class 12th Result 2025" Enter your roll number Click on "Get Results" Take a printout

Candidates should note that along with board official websites - onlinebseb.in, biharboardonline.com, biharboard.ac.in and bsebinteredu.in, the Bihar board exam results are also declared on bihar.indiaresults.com - board's partner website to host results.

The result can also be checked via SMS and using Mobile App.

Bihar 12th Toppers List 2024

BSEB 12th Inter exams last year (2024) was held from Feb 1 to 12, 2024 and the result was announced on March 23, 2024.

As many as 11 students of the state were among top 5 in the Science stream, 5 students were among the top 5 list in Arts and 8 students in the top 5 list of Commerce stream in 2024.

Mrityunjay Kumar was the Bihar Inter 2024 Topper in Science. In Arts, the top scorer was Tushar Kumar wheteas Priya Kumari emerged as the topper in Commerce in the 2024 Bihar inter exam.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.