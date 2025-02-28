Bihar 12th 2025 Answer Key Released, Result Soon

Friday February 28, 2025 12:14 PM , ummid.com News Network

Bihar Board 2025 Result: The Bihar Board of Secondary Education (BSEB) has released the Answer Key (Answer Sheet) of 12th Board Exam 2025 and is likely to declare the result of Class 12th Intermediate 2025 Board exam soon.

12th Answer Key Challenge Last Date

Candidates who had appeared for the BSEB Inter 2025 Exams should note that they can check the Answer Key uploaded on the BSEB official website ‘biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in’ in PDF.

If they find any discrepancy or error or want to raise objection they can do so till March 05, 2025.

The students can use the link ‘objection.biharboardonline.com’ and marked as ‘Register objection regarding Answer Key Inter Exam 2025’ to challenge the Class 12th Answer Key released by the board.

The Bihar Board is the only state board which officially releases the answer key of the board exam papers.

The board publishes the Answer Key of the objective questions of the 12th Inter Exams of various subject including Science and other subjects.

The Bihar board is also the only state board in India which conducts Class 10th and 12th board exams ahead of other states boards.

BSEB 12th Exam 2025 Result Date

The Bihar board has a history of declaring Classes 10 and 12 results in record time. BSEB 12th Inter exams last year (2024) was held from Feb 1 to 12, 2024 and the result was announced on March 23, 2024.

The Intermediate or Class 12 Exam 2025 was conducted by the Bihar board from February 01 to 15, 2025. And, since the last date of raising objection is March 05, 2025, the board can declare the 12th Inter 2025 result any time after March 05.

Multiple media reports citing unnamed board sources are claiming that the BSEB 12th Result 2025 can be declared any time from March 10 to 15, 2025.

The Class 12 students from the state should note that the Bihar board in itself has not officially confirmed any exact date and time to release the Bihar board 2025 exam result.

The students who had appeared for the BSEB Class 10 Exam 2025 should note that there result will be declared a week or so after Class 12 results are announced.

