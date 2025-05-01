Pahalgam Terror Attack and Need for Peace

Thursday May 1, 2025 6:06 PM , Ram Puniyani

[Protests at the historic Ghanta Ghar in Lal Chowk, Srinagar over Pahalgam terror attack.]

The killing of 26 and injuring of many more tourists in Baisaran Valley of Pahalgam in Kashmir was a tragedy beyond words. The terrorists claimed to be part of Pakistan based Lashkar-e-Tayyaba’s front ‘The Resistance Front’, who have taken the responsibility for this dastardly act. They "identified people by religion" and brutally fired upon them. One of the those killed was Syed Adil Shah , the one who used to take the tourists on pony.

The rescue was done mainly by Muslims, till helicopters arrived and the injured were treated by a team of Muslim doctors. The whole of Kashmir observed bandh and the slogans of ‘Hindu Muslim Bhai Bhai’ (Hindus and Muslims are brothers) were in the air.

The Prime Minister at that time was in Saudi Arabia. He returned but instead of visiting the site of terror, went to attend an election rally. PM Modi did not chair the all party meeting as he rushed to Bihar where sitting on the dais he was seen joking with BJP’s ally Nitish Kumar. All the opposition parties; very correctly pledged their support to the ruling coalition in countering the after effects of the terror attack.

This strategy of his was in contrast to his visiting Godhra in Gujarat when he rushed to the site of coach burning within half an hour of the disaster and directed that the burned bodies be taken to Ahmedabad where a procession was taken out with the dead bodies.

The social media was abuzz with messages demonising the terrorists as Muslims. ‘They asked the religion first’ was the central point of spreading hate against Muslims. This trend is so prevalent here already where Muslims are killed on the pretext of beef and love jihad . They are denied (sale or rent) after asking their names. They are denied jobs because of their religion.

The Government and Godi media over projected the Muslim angel of the terror attack. It totally blanked out the failure of security and the absent role of the intelligence agencies in the incident. This is quite akin to the Pulwama case where a mass hysteria was created about the terror attack but failed to take up the issue of how could RDX come in despite the heavy security already in place.

This time there is news that there was some indication of impending attack, what was the Government doing to prevent it? One has to cross so many military barricades to reach Baisaran, how can terrorists do that?

After the tragedy, local Muslims, the pony handlers, the auto rickshaw pullers and hotel owners (all Muslims) helped the travellers and decided not to charge them any money. The airlines on the contrary made hay by increasing the airfares taking advantage of the situation. Many Kashmiri students faced harassment in their hostels (were asked to leave) and Kashmiris in different parts of the country faced harassment.

The Indian Government decided the measures to stop the Indo Pak water treaty . Pakistan leadership stated that violating the water treaty is like an act of war. The clouds of confrontation are uncomfortably very much there in the sky.

This terrorism is a bane of Kashmir. Its genesis has been a complex phenomenon. The dissatisfaction among the Kashmiris began with the dilution of the Treaty of accession, when Sheikh Abdullah the lion of Kashmir started feeling the discomfort due to that. He started loud thinking; whether it was a mistake to accede to India. This dissatisfaction had a total Kashmiriyat colour. Kashmiriyat is a culture which synthesises Vedanta Tradition, Buddhist values and Sufi teachings.

This got complicated with Pakistan’s promotion of dissatisfaction and giving it a violent form. In the 1990s as Al Qaeda terrorists became stronger, similar elements turned the purely Kashmiriyat resistance into a communal issue. Kashmiri Pundits were harassed and they emigrated from the valley when V.P. Singh Government, supported by BJP was in power in the centre. Pro BJP Jagmohan continued to oversee the operations in Kashmir when the Pundit exodus took place. He provided facilities for them to emigrate. The move of locals to ensure security and protection to Pundits was thwarted.

While Atal Bihari Vajpayee coined ‘Insaniyat, Kashmiriyat and Jamhiruyat’ (Humanism, Kashmiriyat and democracy) was the best formula coined to ensure peace in the region. The democratic process in Kashmir has been thwarted most of the the time. Instead the measures to suppress the popular will have been the main hall mark from the last many decades. Earlier also elections in Kashmir were not so fair, that is true.

With Modi coming to power initially demonetisation was put forward as a panacea for controlling the terrorism. Demonetisation was an all round failure. Then came the abolition of article 370 . This along with demoting Kashmir from statehood to Union territory was touted as the solution to the problem of terror. Claims were made by Home Minister Amit Shah that there is peace and terrorism has been curtailed, which encouraged the tourists from all over the country to travel to Kashmir.

Sporadic acts of terror against Kashmiri Pundits and others kept occurring and tormenting the spirit of Kashmir. Now a Union territory, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is not a part of security cover. Last time Amit Shah called a high level security meeting, Abdullah was kept out of the process. The Central Government is totally controlling the law and order!

How can terrorism be eliminated? The high handed approach to divert the locals from managing the affairs of the state is a big obstacle to the countering of terror. The repeated failure of security, Pulwama and now Pahalgam is a matter of deep concern.

Kashmir as part of India deserves full support from all over India to walk on the path of peace where Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s Jamhuriyat has to play a big role. The statehood of Kashmir and strengthening of democratic process is the need of the hour. Our fellow citizens in Kashmir need an atmosphere where due security is provided and tourists can keep flocking to Kashmir fearlessly. Tourism being the main lifeline for survival of the locals deserves utmost consideration in Kashmir policy.

As the nation stands solidly with the ruling Government, the Government in turns needs to take the suggestions of opposition seriously. As some said, war is no solution, war itself is a problem.

[The writer, Ram Puniyani, is a Human Rights Activist and Author. He taught at IIT Bombay. The views are personal.]

