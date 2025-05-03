China at ICJ on Israel, Gaza: Will International Law Surrender to Brute Force?

In a hard hitting speech delivered at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) Friday May 02, 2025 China slammed the Israeli Occupation of Palestinian lands and its inhuman blockade of Gaza

Saturday May 3, 2025 6:43 PM , ummid.com News Network

The Hague: In a hard hitting speech delivered at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) Friday May 02, 2025 China slammed the Israeli Occupation of Palestinian lands and its inhuman blockade of Gaza.

Joining as many as other 38 other countries, China while participating in the public hearing on the obligation of Israel, asked the United Nations (UN) to play a "central and unique role" in leading and coordinating humanitarian assistance and called on all member states to cooperate to provide relief to the Palestinian people.

"Occupation continues and starvation persists despite the advisory opinion of the court last year ”, Ma Xinmin, Legal Adviser, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and a Member of the International Law Commission China said at the ICJ Friday.

"The desperate eyes of Gaza children pierce our conscience with two burning questions: Will international law surrender to brute force? Will the pillars of civilization yield before the law of the jungle?" he asked.

Gaza Humanitarian Crisis ‘Unprecendented’

China also told the International Court of Justice (ICJ) that the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territory has reached "unprecedented" levels, threatening to overwhelm an already suffering population, and called on the court to uphold international law and international justice.

"The situation grows more desperate. In Gaza and throughout the occupied territories, we are witnessing an unprecedented humanitarian crisis threatening to overwhelm an already suffering people," said Ma Xinmin, representing China.

He stressed that Israel has a clear legal obligation to accept humanitarian assistance from third parties when the population is inadequately supplied.

"This is not a discretionary choice. Refusing such assistance could constitute a denial of humane treatment of civilians or a form of collective punishment, both prohibited under international law," he said.

Beijing also expressed deep concern over casualties among humanitarian workers in the occupied Palestinian territory, stressing that Israel must ensure the privileges and immunities of UN agencies and bodies.

China also urged the court to issue an advisory opinion that would uphold the integrity of international law and "stir the conscience of the international community" to safeguard fairness, justice, and the rule of law.

39 Countries submented statements

According to the ICJ, 39 states, the United Nations and three other international organizations presented oral statements during the hearings Friday. They included:

The United Nations; Palestine; Egypt; Malaysia; South Africa; Algeria; Saudi Arabia; Belgium; Colombia; Bolivia; Brazil; Chile; Spain; the United States of America; the Russian Federation; France; Hungary; Indonesia; Türkiye; Iran; Jordan; Kuwait; Luxembourg; Maldives; Mexico; Namibia; Norway; Pakistan; Panama; Poland; Qatar; the United Kingdom; China; Senegal; Slovenia; Sudan; Switzerland; Comoros; Tunisia; Vanuatu; the League of Arab States; the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation; and the African Union.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.