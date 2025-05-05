ICJ rejects Sudanese plea against UAE over funding of RSF rebels

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) Monday May 05, 2025 has rejected a plea file by Sudan alleging the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was breaching the genocide convention by arming and funding the rebel paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Monday May 5, 2025 11:29 PM , ummid.com News Network

The Hague: The International Court of Justice (ICJ) Monday May 05, 2025 has rejected a plea file by Sudan alleging the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was breaching the genocide convention by arming and funding the rebel paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Sudan in its application at the ICJ cited violations by the UAE of its obligations under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, popularly known as Genocide Convention, in relation to the Masalit group in Sudan, most notably in West Darfur.

The petition however has now been rejected by the International Court of Justice (ICJ). The ICJ cited a manifest lack of jurisdiction while rejecting the Sudanese petition.

"The Court, by 14 votes to 02, rejects the request for the indication of provisional measures submitted by the Republic of the Sudan on 5 March 2025", the ICJ said.

The Court noted that the United Arab Emirates (UAE), when acceding to the Genocide Convention, formulated a reservation to Article IX, seeking to exclude the jurisdiction of the Court.

The ICJ also ordered that the case be removed from the General List. The decision was taken by 9 votes to 7.

UAE welcomes ICJ ruling

The United Arab Emirates has welcomed the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling to dismiss the Sudanese petition.

In a statement, Reem Ketait, Deputy Assistant Minister of Political Affairs in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and UAE Co-Agent, said, "The decision is a clear and decisive affirmation of the fact that this case was utterly baseless. Quite simply, today’s decision represents a resounding rejection of SAF’s attempt to instrumentalise the Court for its campaign of misinformation and to distract from its own responsibility."

At the same time the UAE also called for immediate end to Sudan war.

"As Sudan’s devastating civil war enters its third year, the UAE calls on the SAF and RSF to end the war without preconditions, commit to negotiations, and allow unhindered humanitarian access. The international community must act decisively to help facilitate a civilian-led political process, independent from military control, and hold perpetrators of atrocities accountable", Ketait said.

"We will continue to work with regional and international partners to advance collective action to build a peaceful and prosperous future for the Sudanese people," Ketait said.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.