Kerala SSLC Result 2025 - Steps and Links to Check

Kerala Board of Public Examinations (KBPE), also called as Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan, is declaring Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 board examination 2024 result on May 09, 2025

Kerala SSLC Result 2025: Kerala Board of Public Examinations (KBPE), also called as Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan, is declaring Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 board examination 2024 result on May 09, 2025.

Kerala SSLC 2025 Result Date

Students, who appeared in the Kerala SSLC Class 10 result 2025, should note that the Kerala Board of Public Examinations (KBPE) has officially not confirmed the exact date and time to declare the result.

However, multiple media reports citing KBPE sources said, the Kerala board of Education is in the midst of finalising the SSLC result and it can announce the same on May 09, 2025.

Links to check Kerala SSLC Result 2025

Once declared, the Kerala SSLC result 2025 will be available for download on the official website "keralaresults.nic.in".

Steps to check Kerala SSLC Result 2025

Go to Kerala Education Department website: keralaresults.nic.in or results.kite.kerala.gov.in. Click on the link markd with 'SSLC Exam Results 2025'. Enter Register Number and Date of Birth. Click 'Get Result' button to view Kerala Board 10th Result 2025. Download and Save your result for future reference



Candidates should also note that the Kerala 10th result can also be checked via Saphalam 2024 app and DigiLocker.

For candidates who fail, the Kerala board will provide a second opportunity through the re-exam (Supplementary or Improvement), also known as the Save a Year exam.

Kerala 10th 2025 Date

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan had conducted the SSLC or Class 10 exams from March 3 to March 26, 2025.

Around 4.2 lakh students appeared for the Kerala 10th SSLC exam 2025 held at around 2,980 centres across the state and 7 in the Gulf region and 9 in Lakshadweep.

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala is preparing to announce the Plus Two (Class 12) board exam results 2025.

Media reports quoting Education Minister V Sivankutty said Kerala Plus Two or 12th result will be declared by May 21, 2025.

Kerala SSLC Result of Previous Years

In 2024, Kerala SSLC or Kerala Class 10 result was announced on May 08, 2024 when the state had registered an overall pass percentage 99.69% .

In 2023, a total of 419,554 students from different districts of Kerala and abroad had appeared in the 10th exams. The Kerala board had registered an impressive 99.70% in the 2023 state board exams of class 10.

The pass percentage in 2022 was 99.26% whereas the same in 2021 was 99.47%.

[Ahmed Abdullah Faizee, is Staff Writer at ummid.com.]

