Tamil Nadu 12th HSE +2 Result 2025 Date Confirmed

TN HSE +2 result 2025 will be declared on the board's official website at 09:00 am on May 8, the board has officially confirmed

Wednesday May 7, 2025 0:05 AM , Ahmed Abdullah Faizee

TN HSE +2 Result 2025 Date and Time: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu has officially confirmed to declare Class 12 HSE +2 result 2025 on May 08, 2025.

TN HSE +2 result 2025 will be declared on the board's official website at 09:00 am, the board has officially confirmed.

"HSE(+2) Results is expected on Thursday, 8th May 2025, @ 09:00 Hrs", the Directorate of Government Examinations Tamil Nadu said in a single message posted on its website.

The Tamil Nadu HSE Plus 2 exam 2025 was held from March 3 to 25, 2025.

How to check TN Plus 2 Result 2025

After announcement, the students will be able to check and download their Plus Two result on the official website "tnresults.nic.in".

Since thousands of students check their result simultaneously after the release, website response time becomes longer, and sometimes it even crashes.

The Directorate therefore provides alternate ways to check the TN Plus 2 result. This includes alternate websites - dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in.

Candidates can also check their result via SMS. For this candidates are required to write “TNBOARD12REGNO, DATE OF BIRTH” on their cell phone and send it to 09282232585 or 919282232585.

TN HSE +2 Previous Exam Results

Tamil Nadu 12th exam in 2024 was held from March 1 to 22, 2024 and TN 12th result was announced on May 06, 2024 when the overall pass percentage was 94.56%.

The TN board had registered a pass percentage of 94.56% in Class 12th exams of the year 2023 the result of which was declared on May 06, 2023 .

Tamil Nadu State Board of Secondary Education (TNBSE) had published Class 12th i.e. HSE +2 result and Merit List containing the names of toppers on its official website tnresults.nic.in in 2022 on June 20. TN board had registered an overall Pass Percentage of 93.76 in 2022 board exams .

Around 8,06,277 lakh students from different districts of Tamil Nadu had registered for the 12th board exam in 2022. Out of them, a total of 7,55,998 were declared pass in 2022.

In 2020 and 2021 TN HSE +2 Class 12 exams were disturbed by the Covid 19 pandemic. The TN HSE Plus 2 pass per cent in 2020 was 92.34, in 2019 , the pass percent was 91.30, in 2018 students success rate was 91.10 and in 2017 the HSEPlus Two overall result was 92.10.

