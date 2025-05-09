ummid logo
Cardinal Robert Prevost elected new Pope

Cardinal Robert Prevost (69) has been elected as the new Pope, becoming the first American pope in the 2,000-year history of the Catholic Church

Friday May 9, 2025 1:00 AM, ummid.com with inputs from Agencies

Vatican City: Cardinal Robert Prevost (69) has been elected as the new Pope, becoming the first American pope in the 2,000-year history of the Catholic Church.

The American missionary from Chicago, who spent his career ministering in Peru and leads the Vatican’s powerful office of bishops, took the name Pope Leo XIV.

Pope Leo XIV elected the new head of Catholic Christians after the death of Pope Francis on April 21, 2025.

