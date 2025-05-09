Cardinal Robert Prevost elected new Pope

Vatican City: Cardinal Robert Prevost (69) has been elected as the new Pope, becoming the first American pope in the 2,000-year history of the Catholic Church.
The American missionary from Chicago, who spent his career ministering in Peru and leads the Vatican’s powerful office of bishops, took the name Pope Leo XIV.
Pope Leo XIV elected the new head of Catholic Christians after the death of Pope Francis on April 21, 2025.
