Cash at Home: CJI asks Justice Varma to resign, he refuses

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna asked Justice Yashwant Varma, who was in news after the infamous 'cash at home scandal' was unearthed, but he refused to oblige

Friday May 9, 2025 11:34 AM , ummid.com with inputs from Agencies

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna asked Justice Yashwant Varma, who was in news after the infamous “cash at home scandal” was unearthed, but he refused to oblige.

CJI Sanjiv Khanna asked Justice Varma to resign after a 3-member panel found traces of evidence against him.

Yashwant Varma was a sitting judge at Delhi High Court. He was transferred to Allahabad High Court by the SC Collegium after a huge pile of unaccounted cash was found burning by fire fighters at his official residence on the eve of Holi in March this year .

While transferring Justice Varma to his parent court, the SC Collegium also formed a 3-member panel to investigation the matter.

In an official release Thursday May 08, 2025, the Supreme Court of India said CJI Sanjiv Khanna sent the committee’s report to Justice Varma with a preface or note wherein he asked the latter to step down. Justice Varma however has refused to oblige.

The Committee had submitted its report on May 03 and the CJI wrote to Justice Varma on May 04, 2025.

The CJI has now forwarded the committee’s report and Justice Varma’s response to President of India Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

CJI Khanna is believed to have recommended to the President to initiate the process to remove Justice Varma.

In an unprecedented move, the Supreme Court had earlier published videos and photos on its official website relating to the case which once again highlighted corruption in the Indian judiciary.



