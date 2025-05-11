Watch: Flower Moon Tonight

Monday May 12, 2025 0:08 AM , Science Desk

[Grok 3 image for representation.]

Step out on Monday night (May 12, 2025) to catch a view of Flower Moon - one of the smallest full Moons of the year 2025.

A Full Moon occurs when the Moon is positioned directly opposite the Sun from Earth, allowing sunlight to fully illuminate its near side.

Flower Moon

Every Full Moon has multiple nicknames linked to the weather or environmental changes that often occur during the month.

And, the Full Moon of May 2025 in Algonquin tradition is named "Flower Moon" as it's the time of the year when flowers are in bloom across North America and Europe.

It also has some other names like the "Frog Moon", Planting Moon" and "Egg Laying Moon", according to AccuWeather.

While the Flower Moon will shine brightly and offer a breathtaking view, its intense light can make it difficult to see surface details such as craters and mountains.

This is because, during a full moon, sunlight hits the lunar surface almost straight on from our perspective, minimizing shadows and flattening the appearance of its features.

Micro Moon

The Full Moon in May is also a Micro Moon which is the opposite of the Super Moon.

A Micro Moon is when the Moon rise occurs in the part of its orbit that's farthest from Earth. As a result, the Flower Moon is technically viewed from earth as 14% smaller than that of Super Moon.

Also this month, you can see the Crescent Moon aligning with Saturn and Venus on May 23, 2025.

The three astral objects had aligned in triple conjunction , forming a smiley emoji last month on April 25, 2025.

