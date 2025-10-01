2 yrs into failed takeover, Elon Musk announces own Wikipedia

Two years after he attempted to takeover Wikipedia, owner of X, formerly Twitter, Elon Musk now announced Grokipedia to rival the popular and free online encyclopaedia

Elon Musk announced the launch of his own version of Wikipedia, after David Sacks, Tech Founder and Investor, wrote that the popular online encyclopedia is biased and a platform used by “an army of left-wing activists”.

“Magnifying the problem, Wikipedia often appears first in Google search results, and now it’s a trusted source for AI model training. This is a huge problem.

In a message posted on X, Musk plans a rival of Wikipedia which will be a massive improvement of its original version.

“We are building Grokipedia @xAI…. Will be a massive improvement over Wikipedia… Frankly, it is a necessary step towards the xAI goal of understanding the Universe”, Musk who also owns AI app Grok, wrote.

Social Media Divided

Meanwhile, social media users are divided over Musk’s idea. While some are advising Musk to buy Wikipedia instead of launching its rival, some are mocking him.

“You should start first by having Grok not using Wikipedia as one of its major dataset source”, a social media user wrote.

The American multi-billionaire, who owns SpaceX and Tesla, suddenly jumped into the IT industry after he took over micro blogging site Twitter in November 2022 and renamed it after his son X . Musk later launched AI app Grok which is becoming popular day by day.

A year after taking over Twitter, Musk sparked speculations after he offered Wikimedia Foundation 1 billion U.S. dollars if “Wikipedia” is renamed as “Dickipedia”. Wikimedia Foundation is the owner of Wikipedia.

