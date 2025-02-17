'Grok 3': Elon Musk Promises Smartest AI on Earth

Elon Musk, CEO of social media platform X, has announced to unveil “Grok 3” his company’s latest AI chatbot Monday February 17, 2025

[Musk had launched its AI company in July 2023 and later launched the first version of AI chatbot Grok in November the same year. (File image)]

While announcing the launching of the new AI chatbot, Elon Musk boasted “Grok 3” will be the “smartest AI on Earth”.

Grok AI – Brief Timeline

Grok is a generative artificial intelligence chatbot developed by xAI. Based on the large language model (LLM) of the same name, it was launched in November 2023 as an initiative by Elon Musk.

The chatbot is advertised as having a "sense of humor" and direct access to X, originally launched as Twitter.

On March 11, 2024, Musk posted on X that the language model would go open source within a week and six days later, on March 17, Grok-1 was open sourced under the Apache-2.0 license.

Elon Musk later launched two new versions – Grok 1.5 in April 2024 and Grok 2 in August 2024.

“Grok 3”

The tech giant, who is also the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, is now promising the “smartest AI on Earth” with the launch of Grok 3 Monday February 17, 2025.

The latest Grok version will go live with a demonstration on Monday night at 8:00pm Pacific time (0400 GMT), the tech billionaire wrote on Saturday on his social media platform X.

Grok 3 has been trained on synthetic data and is capable of reflecting on errors it makes by going over data in order to reach logical consistency.

"Will be honing product with the team all weekend, so offline until then," said Musk, the world's richest person and a top adviser to President Donald Trump who is tasked with slashing government spending.

World's most valuable startups

xAI has raised $6 billion in December in its latest funding round from investors that included US venture capitalists, chipmakers Nvidia and AMD, and investment funds from Saudi Arabia and Qatar, among others.

The company had raised an initial $6 billion in May. xAI is now one of the world's most valuable startups, though still dwarfed by OpenAI. Musk had earlier offered to buy OpenAI which came to fame after the launch of ChatGPT .

The offer led to a war of words between Musk and OpenAI chief Sam Altman. Later, OpenAI said the company has rejected the Musk offer to buy the company for $97.4 billion.

Grok 3 launch comes at the time when Chinese DeepSeek - billed as the cheapest and most accurate AI chatbot, has already stormed the AI world.

