After Twitter, Elon Musk now goes for Wikipedia

San Francisco: SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who took over popular social media site Twitter about a year ago, has now set his eyes on Wikipedia.
Owned by Wikimedia Foundation, Wikipedia is free online encyclopaedia created and edited by volunteers who are spread all across the world.
Musk has offered Wikimedia Foundation 1 billion U.S. dollars if “Wikipedia” is renamed as “Dickipedia.”
The American multi- billionaire made this offer to Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales in response to the popular online portal’s fundraising appeal.
"I will give them a billion dollars if they change their name to Dickipedia", Musk wrote on social media site X, originally launched as Twitter.
"In the interests of accuracy", Elon Musk, who had in the past accused Wikipedia of being biased and inaccurate, wrote in another post.
Said to be having a penchant for changing names, Elon Musk had earlier renamed microblogging site Twitter as “X”. Incidentally, X is the name of his son.
Musk’s offer to Wikipedia however is not unconditional, and Musk put forward his condition when a netizen suggested:
"@Wikipedia, Do it! You can always change it back after you collect.”
To this, the leading tech entrepreneur replied:
"One year minimum. I mean, I'm a not fool lol."
Elon Musk’s offer to Wikipedia has set internet and social media platforms on fire, sparking a fierce debate.
