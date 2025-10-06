Maha MBBS, BDS Round 3 Counselling 2025 Begins; Steps to Apply

Maharashtra NEET UG MBBS/BDS Round 3 Counselling 2025: The Maharashtra CET Cell has started through its official website medicalug2025.mahacet.org Online Registration for CAP Round 3 Counselling conducted for Admission in Health Science Courses MBBS and BDS only for the year 2025-26.
Online registration for CAP Round 3 of Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025 (for MBBS and BDS only) started from today i.e. Monday October 06, 2025. The last date of registration for Third Round Maharashtra Medical Admission Counselling 2025 is fixed as October 08, 2025 up to 11:59 am server time.
Along with the CAP Round 3 NEET UG 2025 counselling schedule, the Maharashtra CET Cell has also published the admission notification and detailed Information Brochure guiding the participating candidates about the online counselling for admission in undergraduate medical courses. Candidates are advised to read carefully Information Brochure before starting registration.
Candidates should also note that they need to register for MBBS and BDS CAP Round 3 before the last date of application. After the registration deadline, the Maharashtra CET Cell will publish CAP Round 3 Merit List or List of Registered Candidates on October 09, 2025.
"The Candidate should upload all the requisite original scanned documents", the CET Cell said in the admission notice.
The CET Cell started through its official website cetcell.net.in from July 23, 2025 Online Registration for NEET UG 2025 Counselling conducted for Admission in Health Science Courses MBBS / BDS / BAMS / BHMS / BUMS / BPTh / BOTh / BASLP / BP&O /B.Sc (Nursing).
The Maharashtra CET Cell had published the Merit List/List of Registered Candidates seeking admission AYUSH courses on September 06, 2025.
The Maharashtra CET Cell though started the registration of all medical courses together and also released the Common Merit List on August 06, 2025. It, however, conducted the counselling for MBBS and BDS first. Accordingly, the CET Cell published the First Selection List for MBBS (Medical) and BDS (Dental) on August 13, 2025.
