Maha MBBS, BDS Round 3 Counselling 2025 Begins; Steps to Apply

Online registration for Maharashtra Counselling 2025 for NEET UG CAP Round 3 (Application for Group 1 MBBS and BDS only) started from today i.e. Monday October 06, 2025

Maharashtra NEET UG MBBS/BDS Round 3 Counselling 2025: The Maharashtra CET Cell has started through its official website medicalug2025.mahacet.org Online Registration for CAP Round 3 Counselling conducted for Admission in Health Science Courses MBBS and BDS only for the year 2025-26.

Online registration for CAP Round 3 of Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025 (for MBBS and BDS only) started from today i.e. Monday October 06, 2025. The last date of registration for Third Round Maharashtra Medical Admission Counselling 2025 is fixed as October 08, 2025 up to 11:59 am server time.

Along with the CAP Round 3 NEET UG 2025 counselling schedule, the Maharashtra CET Cell has also published the admission notification and detailed Information Brochure guiding the participating candidates about the online counselling for admission in undergraduate medical courses. Candidates are advised to read carefully Information Brochure before starting registration.

Candidates should also note that they need to register for MBBS and BDS CAP Round 3 before the last date of application. After the registration deadline, the Maharashtra CET Cell will publish CAP Round 3 Merit List or List of Registered Candidates on October 09, 2025.

Maharashtra MBBS/BDS 2025 Round 3 Counselling: Registration Steps

Go to the official website: " medicalug2025.mahacet.org ".

". Click on 'New Registration' in Important Dates section of the Home Page.

Enter Mobile Number, Email ID, Password and click on register button.

Proceed further to complete registration process.

"The Candidate should upload all the requisite original scanned documents", the CET Cell said in the admission notice.

Maharashtra MBBS/BDS Round 3 Counselling: Important Dates

Release of Notification: October 04, 2025

Online Registration Start Date: October 06, 2025

Last date of registration / application: October 08, 2025 up to 08:00 am server time

Payment of Registration Fees through Online Payment Gateway: October 08, 2025 up to 08:00 am server time

Uploading of colored scanned copy of Original Requisite Documents on portal as per the list: October 08, 2025 up to 08:00 am server time

Publication of Provisional Merit List of registered candidates for MBBS/ BDS: October 09, 2025

Publication of Seat Matrix for CAP Round 3 (Group A - MBBS/BDS Only): October 09, 2025

Online Filling of Preference Form Group A - MBBS/BDS Only: October 10 to 12, 2025 up to 11:59 pm server time

Declaration of CAP Round - 3 Selection List Group A - MBBS/BDS Only: October 15, 2025

Physical Joining and Filling of Status Retention Form with All Original Documents & Requisite Fees by DD/Cheque: October 16 to 20, 2025 up to 05:30 pm

Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 Counselling

The CET Cell started through its official website cetcell.net.in from July 23, 2025 Online Registration for NEET UG 2025 Counselling conducted for Admission in Health Science Courses MBBS / BDS / BAMS / BHMS / BUMS / BPTh / BOTh / BASLP / BP&O /B.Sc (Nursing).

The Maharashtra CET Cell had published the Merit List/List of Registered Candidates seeking admission AYUSH courses on September 06, 2025 .

The Maharashtra CET Cell though started the registration of all medical courses together and also released the Common Merit List on August 06, 2025 . It, however, conducted the counselling for MBBS and BDS first. Accordingly, the CET Cell published the First Selection List for MBBS (Medical) and BDS (Dental) on August 13, 2025 .

