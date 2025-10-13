Maharashtra Pharmacy Round 2 Allotment 2025 - Direct Link

Maharashtra Pharmacy (B. Pharmacy/Pharm. D) Admission 2025: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell is set to publish on its official website ph2025.mahacet.org today i.e. Monday October 13, 2025 Provisional Allotment result of CAP Round 2 for the candidates who have applied for Admission in First Year B Pharmacy and Pharm D courses for the year 2025-26.
The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell started online registration and application process for admission in Pharmacy, B. Pharmacy and Pharm. D, for the year 2025-26 from July 07, 2025. The last date of application was initially fixed as July 14. It was however extended multiple times, and finally till September 02, 2025.
Following the registration deadline, Maharashtra CET Cell published PH 2025 Provisional Merit List of candidates on September 09, 2025, and Final Merit List on September 14, 2025, and PH 2025 CAP Round 1 Result on October 03, 2025.
After CAP Round 1 ended on October 06, the CET Cell published vacancy details on October 07 and asked the candidates to submit options till October 10, 2025.
Based on the options submitted by the candidates, the CET Cell will publish today Pharmacy 2025 (B Pharm and Pharm D) CAP Round 2 Allotment result today.
Candidates who have been allotted seat in Pharmacy (B Pharm and Pharm D) CAP Round 2 should confirm their admission from October 14 to 16, 2025. Candidates who do not get admission in Round 2 can participate in Round 3 which starts on October 17, 2025.
Admission in First Year Pharmacy course through CAP rounds is conducted for students who have appeared in and passed Maharashtra HSC Class 12th board exam or equivalent like ISC and CBSE Class 12th annual exam.
Besides clearing the 12th exam, the students participating in Maharashtra Pharmacy Counselling should also have passed MHT CET 2025 (PCB) or NEET (UG) 2025 – the two medical entrance exams conducted by the respective authorities.
