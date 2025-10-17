Maharashtra MBB, BDS 2025 Round 3 Selection List - Direct Link

Candidates who are allotted seats in the Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 CAP Round 3 of (MBBS and BDS) Counselling should confirm their admission from October 18 to 26, 2025

Friday October 17, 2025

Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 MBBS / BDS CAP Round 3 Selection List: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET) is set to publish today i.e. Friday October 17, 2025 on its official website medicalug2025.mahacet.org NEET UG 2025 Third Selection List of CAP Round 3 Counseling conducted for admission in First Year Health Science Courses MBBS and BDS (Group A).

Maharashtra MBBS, BDS CAP Round 3

Online registration for CAP Round 3 of Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025 (for MBBS and BDS only) started from today i.e. Monday October 06, 2025.

The last date of option submission for Third Round Maharashtra Medical Admission Counselling 2025 was fixed as October 14, 2025 up to 11:59 pm server time.

"Declaration of 3rd Round Selection List for Group A - MBBS and BDS will be on Friday October 17, 2025", Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling Schedule 2025 says.

"Candidates who are allotted seats in the CAP Round 3 of NEET UG 2025 (MBBS and BDS) Counselling in Maharashtra should confirm their admission from October 18 to 26, 2025 up to 05:30 PM, Excluding October 21, 22 and 23, 2025", the CET Cell said.

"There will be no activity from 21/10/2025 to 23/10/2025 on account of Diwali Festival", Maharashtra CET Cell said.

NEET UG 2025 3rd Selection List MBBS and BDS - Direct Link to Check

Go to the official website: " medicalug2025.mahacet.org ".

". Log-in using Mobile Number or Email ID and Password.

Click on link marked as "NEET UG 2025: 3rd Selection List MBBS and BDS".

Third Selection List (Allotment List) will open in PDF.

Check your name and name of the allotted college.

You can also use alternate link provided on the website.

Candidates should note that Maharashtra CET Cell has confirmed the date to publish the NEET UG 3rd Selection List, also called as NEET UG Third Round Seat Allotment. It is silent on time. However, it will release the admission result anytime by today evening.

Candidates should note that CAP Round 3 Selection List for MBBS and BDS will be prepared and allotment of seats will be done based on Preference Form (Option and Choice Form) submitted till 11:59 pm on October 14, 2025.

Maharashtra MBBS/BDS Round 3 Counselling: Important Dates

Release of Notification: October 04, 2025

Online Registration Start Date: October 06, 2025

Last date of registration / application: October 08, 2025 up to 08:00 am server time

Payment of Registration Fees through Online Payment Gateway: October 08, 2025 up to 08:00 am server time

Uploading of colored scanned copy of Original Requisite Documents on portal as per the list: October 08, 2025 up to 08:00 am server time

Publication of Provisional Merit List of registered candidates for MBBS/ BDS: October 09, 2025

Publication of Seat Matrix for CAP Round 3 (Group A - MBBS/BDS Only): October 10, 2025

Online Filling of Preference Form Group A - MBBS/BDS Only: October 11 to 14, 2025 up to 11:59 pm server time

Declaration of CAP Round - 3 Selection List Group A - MBBS/BDS Only: October 17, 2025

Physical Joining and Filling of Status Retention Form with All Original Documents & Requisite Fees by DD/Cheque: October 18 to 26, 2025 up to 05:30 pm

Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 Counselling

The CET Cell started through its official website cetcell.net.in from July 23, 2025 Online Registration for NEET UG 2025 Counselling conducted for Admission in Health Science Courses MBBS / BDS / BAMS / BHMS / BUMS / BPTh / BOTh / BASLP / BP&O /B.Sc (Nursing).

The Maharashtra CET Cell had published the Merit List/List of Registered Candidates seeking admission AYUSH courses on September 06, 2025 .

The Maharashtra CET Cell though started the registration of all medical courses together and also released the Common Merit List on August 06, 2025 . It, however, conducted the counselling for MBBS and BDS first. Accordingly, the CET Cell published the First Selection List for MBBS (Medical) and BDS (Dental) on August 13, 2025 and Second Selection List on September 24, 2025 .

