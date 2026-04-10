SEBA HSLC 2026 Result Out, Check Full List of Toppers

The Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) has declared the result of HSLC/AHM Class 10th Examination 2026 on its official website sebaonline.org today i.e. Friday April 10, 2026 along with the HSLC Merit List and List of Toppers

SEBA HSLC 2026 Result: The Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) has declared the result of HSLC/AHM Class 10th Examination 2026 on its official website sebaonline.org today i.e. Friday April 10, 2026 along with the HSLC Merit List and List of Toppers.

The overall pass percentage in SEBA Assam 2026 HSLC Class 10 Exam has been 65.62% - a slight improvement from the previous year when the pass percentage was 63.98%.

The pass percentage of girl students is 67.78% while that of boys is 63.96 %.

The Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) had conducted the HSLC/AHM Class 10 exams this year from February 10 to 27, 2026. Over 4.38 lakh students - including 1,90,243 boys and 2,48,322 girls, appeared for the HSLC exams held across 1,046 centres in various districts, cities and towns of Assam.

After successfully conducting the exams, the assessment and evaluation of the answer sheets were done in different districts and cities of the state.

The board has now declared the results on April 10, 2026.

List of SEBA HSLC Toppers 2026

A total of 3,983 students achieved distinction by scoring 510 marks and above. Additionally, 13,681 candidates earned star marks by securing scores between 450 and 509, as per the result data released today.

As many as 85,189 students secured the 1st division, 1,50,167 candidates passed in 2nd division, and 46,345 students were placed in the 3rd division, the result data showed.

The SEBA Assam Class HSLC Merit List and List of Toppers follows:

Jyotirmay Das of Sankardev Sishu Niketan, Patacharkuchi Barpeta (Balaji) - 591 marks Akhankha Bhuyan of Ambikagiri Rai Chaudhuri Jatiya Vidyalaya, Howajan Biswanath - 589 marks Jia Farah Islam of Little Flower HS School, Dibrugarh - 588 marks Surjit Akhtar of Little Flowers School, Nalbari - 588 marks

Websites to Check SEBA HSLC Result 2026

https://sebaonline.org/

https://resultsassam.nic.in

https://results.digilocker.gov.in

http://www.assamresult.in/

http://www.iresults.net/

http://www.iresults.in/

SEBA HSLC Results can also be checked via Mobile App "ASSEB Results"

"Presently students will have to download their digital mode of Marks-Sheets through websites or can view their Marks Sheet through Mobile App.. The date for providing of hard copy of certificate cum marks-sheet for the passed candidates shall be notified in due course of time. Hard copy of marks- sheet to fail candidates will not be provided", the Assam board said in a notification.

Steps to Check SEBA 10th HSLC/AHM Result

Go to result page: " resultsassam.nic.in " or " sebaonline.org ".

" or " ". Click on High School Leaving Certificate Examination (HSLC & AHM) Results, 2026.

Enter your Roll No and Click on Get Results button.

Candidates can also check their HSLC 2026 result via DigiLocker and UMANG apps.

ASSEB uses a graded marking structure: A1 (91–100%), A2 (81–90%), B1 (71–80%), B2 (61–70%), C1 (51–60%), C2 (41–50%), D (30–40%), and F (below 30% / Fail). Students scoring below 30% in any subject are considered to have failed that subject.

SEBA Assam HSLC Previous Years Results

The HSLC examinations in Assam for the academic year 2024-25 were conducted from February 15 and March 3, 2025. The result was declared on April 11, 2025 when the board had registered an overall pass percentage of 63.98%.

In 2024, the SEBA Assam HSLC (Class 10) exams were held from February 16 to March 4, 2024, the results were declared on April 20, 2024, at 10:30 am, featuring a pass percentage of 75.70%.

The overall pass percentage in SEBA Assam 2023 HSLC Exam was 72.69%. The was held from March 3 to 20, 2023, and the result was declared on May 22, 2023.

In 2022, HSLC result was declared on June 7 when the board had registered a pass percentage of 56.49. This was the worst result in the past five years

In 2021, HSLC result was prepared based on internal assessment because of Covid 19. The result was declared on July 30 when the board registered an overall pass percentage of 93.01.

The Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) had declared the result of HSLC/AHM Class 10 Matric Examination 2020 on June 06 when the board recorded an overall pass percentage of 68.80%.

As many as 41 students from different schools of Assam state have figured in the SEBA HSLC Merit List 2020 released by the state board.

In 2019, SEBA Class 10th result was declared on May 15 . Meghashree Borah had topped the Assam board Class 10 exams 2019.

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