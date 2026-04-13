TS SSC Results 2026 - Steps, Link to Check

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Telangana is declaring on its official website 'bse.telangana.gov.in' the results of the students who appeared in the TS SSC (Class 10) examination in 2026

Telangana SSC Result 2026: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Telangana is declaring on its official website 'bse.telangana.gov.in' the results of the students who appeared in the TS SSC (Class 10) examination in 2026.

The BSE Telangana conducted TS Class 10 SSC examination from March 14 to April 16, 2026 at 2,676 centres across the state.

A total of 5,28,239 candidates - including 2,67,954 boys and 2,60,285 girls, appeared in the TS SSC exam.

TS SSC 2026 Result Date, Time

The Telangana Board confirms the exact date and time before announcing the TS Class Xth exam result 2026. The Telangana board declares the Class 10 SSC result after the declaration of TS Inter 1st and 2nd year results.

Telangana Class 11th and 12th results were declared on April 12, 2026. The Telangana board had on April 12, 2026 declared the TS IPE Inter 1st and 2nd results 2026 along with the pass percentage and other result related data.

The TS Inter result last year was declared on April 22, and Class 10 result on April 30, 2025. This year the board declared the Inter results 10 days before. Accordingly, the Telangana board should also declare the SSC Matric results in next few days.

Students should note that the Board of Secondary Education Telangana will confirm at least a day in advance the exact date and time to declare the Class 10th result.

Steps to check TS SSC Result 2026

Go to official website: "bse.telangana.gov.in" Click on the tab "TS SSC Result 2026". Enter Exam Seat No and Password. Click on Check Result. Download the result in PDF. Take a printout for future reference.

TS SSC result 2026 can also be checked on Digi Locker and via SMS.

TS 10th Result 2026 via SMS

Students can check their marksheet and 10th scorecard via SMS by following these steps:

Open the SMS application on your mobile phone.

Type the message in this format: TS10ROLL NUMBER.

Send the message to 56263.

You will receive your Telangana SSC result as an SMS on the same number.

How to check TS SSC 2026 Result via Digilocker?

DigiLocker is a government-approved platform where students can download their marks memo safely. Follow these steps:

Go to digilocker.gov.in or open the Digi Locker app.

Sign up using your Aadhaar number or mobile number.

Click on ‘Education’ and select BSE Telangana.

Enter your hall ticket number and other details.

Download your marks memo.

Along with the result, Telangana board also declare detailed result data giving details of pass percentage, gender wise result, details of district toppers and also the date and time to conduct the Supplementary Exam date and time.

TS SSC Results of Past Few Years

The TS 10th exams last year were held from March 21 to April 3, 2025. The result was declared on April 30 when the state registered an overall pass percentage of 92.78%.

In 2024, the S.S.C Public Examinations in Telangana held from March 18, 2024, to April 2, 2024, and the result was announced on April 30, 2024. The overall pass percentage in 2024 was 91.31%.

In 2023, the Telangana SSC Public Examination registered a pass percentage of 86.6%, with a total of 4,19,460 students successfully passing the exam. Among them, an impressive 6,163 students achieved a perfect 10 CGPA.

Out of the 11,458 schools, 2,793 schools attained 100%, demonstrating significant academic achievement. However, it is notable that 25 schools struggled to produce even a single passing student. Overall, a substantial number of 4,84,370 students appeared for the SSC exams during the mentioned period in 2023 .

Telangana had recorded an overall pass percentage of 90% in 2022 TS SSC exam .

In 2021 and 2020 , Telangana SSC results were declared on the basis of internal assessment as the exam was cancelled due to the second wave of Coronavirus.

In 2019 , Telangana recorded a pass percentage of 92.43% in 2019 TS SSC exam - an improvement of about 09% as compared to 2018 when the pass percentage was 83.78%.

[The writer, Ahmed Abdullah Faizee, is Staff Writer at ummid.com]



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