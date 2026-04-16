JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Result: When and Where to Check

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is releasing on the official website 'jeemain.nta.nic.in' the result, along with the list of toppers and All India Rank (AIR) list of successful candidates, who appeared in the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 conducted in the month of April 2026

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is releasing on the official website 'jeemain.nta.nic.in' the result, along with the list of toppers and All India Rank (AIR) list of successful candidates, who appeared in the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 conducted in the month of April 2026.

The Joint Entrance Examination Main or JEE Main is conducted in two sessions every year. The entrance exam is compulsory for students seeking admission in IITs and other premium engineering institutes.

A candidate can appear in either one or both the JEE sessions.

JEE Main 2026: Key Highlights

The Joint Entrance Examination Main 2026 Session 1 or JEE Main 2026 Session 1 was conducted from January 21 to 29, 2026. The JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result was declared on February 16, 2026.

on February 16, 2026. The NTA had released the JEE Main Session 1 Result 2026, but not the ranks of candidates. The ranks of candidates will be released along with the Session 2 result.

The Joint Entrance Examination Main 2026 Session 2 or JEE Main 2026 Session 2 was conducted on April 02, 04, 05, 06 and 08, 2026.

After successfully conducting the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Entrance Exam, the NTA released Provisional Answer Key along with Recorded Response Sheet (OMR Sheet) for Answer Key Challenge on April 11, 2026.

The NTA gave the candidates time till April 13, 2026 to raise objections or challenge the JEE Main Provisional Answer Key.

The NTA will now release the JEE Main Session 2 Result 2026 along with the list of toppers and All India Rank (AIR) of the successful candidates. The JEE Main rank is used for the admission counselling.

The NTA scores for each of the candidates in Total in Paper-1 for Session 1 as well as for Session 2 of JEE (Main) - 2026 will be merged for the compilation of results and preparation of the overall Merit List/Ranking. The best of the two NTA Scores in Total (and not in individual subject) will be considered for further processing for those candidates who appeared in both sessions, as per the JEE Main Information Bulletin.

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Result Date and Time

As per the JEE Main 2026 Information Bulletin, the result of the Session 2 will be announced by April 20, 2026.

Candidates should note that the NTA experts will analyse the objections, if any, raised by the candidates, and then publish the JEE Main 2026 Final Answer Key. The JEE Main Final Answer Keys are published few hours before the announcement of the result.

Hence, the NTA will on April 20, 2026 publish the JEE Main Final Answer Key and then declare the result. The JEE Main 2026 Session 2 result will be based on the final answer key released by the NTA.

Once declared, the JEE Main Session 2 result, and the All India Rank List (AIR), will be available for download on the official website "jeemain.nta.nic.in".

Steps to Check JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Result

Go to the official website: "jeemain.nta.nic.in"

Click on the link marked as "JEE Main April 2026 Result"'

Enter user ID and Password

Click on the given link to download your JEE Main score and marks

JEE Main Results, Toppers of Past Three Years

The JEE Main 2025 Session 2 result of was announced by the NTA on April 19, 2025. Mohammed Anas was among 24 students from all across India who had scored a perfect 100 percentile in the JEE Main 2025 exam.

JEE Main result in 2024 was announced on April 25, 2024. As many as 56 students, including Mohammed Sufiyan, had made it to the JEE Main 2024 Toppers List released by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

JEE Main 2023 result was announced on April 29, 2023. As many as 43 students from different states, including Singaraju Venkat Kaundinya, had secured a perfect 100 percentile and bagged the first rank in 2023.

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