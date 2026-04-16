JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Result: When and Where to Check

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is releasing on the official website 'jeemain.nta.nic.in' the result, along with the list of toppers and All India Rank (AIR) list of successful candidates, who appeared in the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 conducted in the month of April 2026.
The Joint Entrance Examination Main or JEE Main is conducted in two sessions every year. The entrance exam is compulsory for students seeking admission in IITs and other premium engineering institutes.
A candidate can appear in either one or both the JEE sessions.
As per the JEE Main 2026 Information Bulletin, the result of the Session 2 will be announced by April 20, 2026.
Candidates should note that the NTA experts will analyse the objections, if any, raised by the candidates, and then publish the JEE Main 2026 Final Answer Key. The JEE Main Final Answer Keys are published few hours before the announcement of the result.
Hence, the NTA will on April 20, 2026 publish the JEE Main Final Answer Key and then declare the result. The JEE Main 2026 Session 2 result will be based on the final answer key released by the NTA.
Once declared, the JEE Main Session 2 result, and the All India Rank List (AIR), will be available for download on the official website "jeemain.nta.nic.in".
The JEE Main 2025 Session 2 result of was announced by the NTA on April 19, 2025. Mohammed Anas was among 24 students from all across India who had scored a perfect 100 percentile in the JEE Main 2025 exam.
JEE Main result in 2024 was announced on April 25, 2024. As many as 56 students, including Mohammed Sufiyan, had made it to the JEE Main 2024 Toppers List released by the National Testing Agency (NTA).
JEE Main 2023 result was announced on April 29, 2023. As many as 43 students from different states, including Singaraju Venkat Kaundinya, had secured a perfect 100 percentile and bagged the first rank in 2023.
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