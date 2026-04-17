Kerala Minister was asked about SSLC, Plus Two 2026 results date, his response

Kerala Board of Public Examinations (KBPE), also called as Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan, is declaring Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10, and Plus Two or Class 12th board examination 2026 results in May.

Kerala Board Exam Results 2026: Kerala Board of Public Examinations (KBPE), also called as Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan, is declaring Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10, and Plus Two or Class 12th board examination 2026 results in May.

Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty has confirmed this while addressing a press conference Friday.

Sivankutty said Kerala Plus Two or Class 12th result will be declared on May 25, 2026, and Kerala SSLC Class 10th result will be announced by the 3rd week of the next month May.

The Kerala SSLC exam this year was held from March 5 to March 30, 2026 whereas Kerala Plus Two (Class 12th) exam this year was conducted from March 6 to March 28, 2026 at various centres in India and abroad.

While the 2026 Kerala Board Examinations in India were held successfully, those in the Middle East were disrupted due to the US-Israeli war on Iran. Because of the disruption of the board exams in the Gulf region, the state government has introduced a special evaluation framework.

"A total of 633 SSLC students who could not appear for their exams will now be assessed based on their performance in model or term examinations, along with a provision for grace marks. Similarly, for 592 higher secondary students, first-year marks will be considered as the basis for evaluation", Sivankutty said.

"These will be combined with Continuous Evaluation (CE) scores and practical marks from the second year to determine final results", he added.

Kerala SSLC Result of Previous Years

In 2025, Kerala SSLC or Class 10 exams were held from March 3 to March 26, 2025, and the result was declared on May 06, 2025. The state had registered the overall pass percentage of 99.50%.

In 2024, Kerala SSLC or Kerala Class 10 result was announced on May 08, 2024 when the state had registered an overall pass percentage 99.69% .

In 2023, a total of 419,554 students from different districts of Kerala and abroad had appeared in the 10th exams. The Kerala board had registered an impressive 99.70% in the 2023 state board exams of class 10. The pass percentage in 2022 was 99.26% whereas the same in 2021 was 99.47%.

Kerala Plus Two or Class 12th result was announced on May 22, 2025 when the state had registered an overall pass rate of 77.81%. The Plus Two overall pass percentage in 2024 was 78.69%.

In 2023. Kerala had registered the overall pass percentage of 82.95%.

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