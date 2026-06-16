Modi govt bans Telegram ahead of NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam

In a major decision, Narendra Modi government in India banned social media platform Telegram ahead of NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam.

The decision has been taken to curb the paper leak, according to reports

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: In a major decision, Narendra Modi government in India banned social media platform Telegram ahead of NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam.

The decision has been taken to curb the paper leak, according to reports.

The popular social media app has been temporarily banned in India till June 22, 2026. NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam is scheduled to be held on June 21, 2026.

The government has invoked Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, to temporarily restrict access to the Telegram messaging platform across the country.

According to a statement released by the National Testing Agency, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), acting on recommendations from the agency, has directed the temporary restrictions on Telegram in India until June 22. The government has also instructed the platform to disable its message-editing feature in India until June 30.

The NTA said the decision has been taken to prevent, what it called, "organised cheating networks" from exploiting the platform to spread "false claims of question paper leaks" and to defraud students appearing for the medical entrance examination.

Why NEET UG Re-Exam?

The NTA had conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for Undergraduate (UG) medical courses on May 03, 2026 in pen and paper mode (offline mode).

More than 22 lakh students from different parts of India had appeared in the important exam – a mandatory test for admission in MBBS, BUMS, BHMS, BAMS and other medical and Para-medical courses.

The exam was, however, cancelled and a re-exam was announced after instances of paper leak.

As per the schedule announced by the NTA, the NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam will be held on Sunday June 21, 2026 from 02:00 PM to 05:15 PM.

Candidates should note that if they have not changed the NEET UG exam city, their exam centre will remain same as NEET UG May 2026. But, they will be required to produce the latest admit card to appear in the medical entrance exam. The candidates can download NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Admit Card from the official website.

Student-friendly Measures

The National Testing Agency (NTA) had two days ago announced a number of initiatives that it called “student-friendly measures” to make the NEET UG 2026 Re-exam to be held later this month smoother for the candidates.

One of the important decisions the NTA has taken is extending the duration of the exam by 15 minutes.

“Based on the feedback received from candidates over the years, the examination window has been extended to 196 minutes and will be from 02:00PM to 5:15PM”, the NTA notification released today said.

“This includes the time required for mandatory examination formalities such as signing of attendance sheets and other invigilation procedures”, the NTA said.

The NTA has also increased the space available for rough work in the question paper booklet for the NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam.

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