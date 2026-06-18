Indian Haj Mission wins Saudi award for Excellence in Serving Pilgrims

The Indian Haj Mission has been conferred two 'Labaytum' awards for 'Excellence in Serving the Hajj Pilgrims', Union Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju said in New Delhi Thursday

New Delhi: The Indian Haj Mission has been conferred two 'Labaytum' awards for 'Excellence in Serving the Hajj Pilgrims', Union Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju said in New Delhi Thursday.

"The Indian Haj Mission was conferred two Labbaytum Awards by the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah under the “Best Haj Coordination and Communication” category", Kiren Rijiju said while addressing the Haj Review Meeting called to review the conduct of Haj 2026 and lay down the roadmap for Haj 2027.

The two awards were presented to the Indian Haj Mission at the Khitamahu Misk ceremony held to mark the conclusion of the Hajj 2026 season.

"The award recognises the seamless facilitation and welfare of Indian pilgrims during Haj-2026 and underscores India’s sustained commitment to excellence in pilgrim service", Kiren Rijiju said.

What was new in 2026?

Rijiju further said that Haj 2026 saw the introduction of several pilgrim-centric measures.

"Sofa-cum-beds were provided in Mina, enhancing comfort during the most demanding days of Haj; 62,500 pilgrims travelled from Makkah to Madinah by high speed railway, considerably shortening the journey and hotel-style accommodation in Makkah", he said.

The Minister also said that a 20-day Short Haj Package was introduced this year. "The package was availed by about 10,500 pilgrims, mainly working professionals", he said.

Technology-driven reforms further enhanced transparency, safety and service delivery, including integration with the Saudi Nusuk platform, online flight booking by self and a strengthened digital grievance redressal mechanism.

"All Indian pilgrims in Madinah were accommodated in the Markazia area, ensuring better accessibility and convenience", the minister said.

Hajj 2027 Application Start Date

The Minister of Minority Affairs also said that Haj Policy 2027 would be announced shortly, following which the Haj Committee of India would invite applications from prospective pilgrims, enabling an early start to the application process.

The Haj Committee of India had earlier asked the pilgrims to keep their passport ready if they plan to travel Makkah to perform Hajj in 2027/1448.

The Haj Committee of India also said that the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has issued the Preparation Document for Hajj 2027 (Hajj 1448 H), accordingly the registration and application process for Hajj 2027 will start soon.

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