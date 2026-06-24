NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Answer Key: Steps, Link to Check



The National Testing Agency (NTA) is publishing the OMR Answer Sheets and Recorded Responses of the candidates along with the Provisional Answer Keys of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Re Exam 2026 (NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam) on the official website neet.nta.nic.in

NEET UG June 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is publishing the OMR Answer Sheets and Recorded Responses of the candidates along with the Provisional Answer Keys of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Re Exam 2026 (NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam) on the official website neet.nta.nic.in.

The NTA had conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for Undergraduate (UG) medical courses on May 03, 2026 in pen and paper mode (offline mode). More than 22 lakh students from different parts of India had appeared in the important exam – a mandatory test for admission in MBBS, BUMS, BHMS, BAMS and other medical and Para-medical courses. After conducting the NEET UG 2026 exam on May 03, the NTA had also released the Provisional Answer Keys .

The exam was, however, cancelled and a re-exam was announced after instances of paper leaks. The NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam was held on Sunday June 21, 2026 nationwide and in select centres outside India, with over 22.79 lakh students appearing. The NEET Re-Exam was held across 551 Indian cities and 14 foreign cities at 5,440 centres between 02:00 PM and 05:15 PM Sunday June 21, 2026.

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Answer Key

Following conducting the NEET UG entrance re-exam, the NTA is now planning to release the Provisional Answer Keys, OMR Answer Sheets and Recorded Responses of the candidates of the medical entrance exam.

The candidates, who appeared in the NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam, should note that the NTA has not confirmed the exact date and time to release the official answer key. However, since the NTA had published the NEET UG May 2026 Answer Keys on May 06, 2026 - three days after conducting the medical entrance exam, it is most likely that the the NEET UG Re-Exam June 2026 can also be released any moment.

NEET UG Answer Key Challenge

As per the NEET UG 2026 Information Bulletin released by the NTA, the candidates will be given to challenge the answer key and candidates' responses. Candidates should note that they will be required to pay the prescribed fee to raise objections and challenge answer key and candidates' responses.

"Applicants will be given an opportunity to submit representation against the OMR grading by paying a non-refundable processing fee of ₹ 200/- per question challenged", the NTA said in the NEET UG Information Bulletin under its section "Post Examination Activities and Declaration of Result".

"Candidates will be given an opportunity to make an online challenge against the provisional Answer Key by paying a non-refundable processing fee of ₹ 200/- per answer challenged, within a specified period as indicated in the Public Notice", the NTA said.

Steps to Check NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Answer Key

Once published, the NEET UG Re-Exam Answer Key and students' OMR sheet will be available for download via official website "neet.nta.nic.in".

Go to the official website: " neet.nta.nic.in ".

". Click on the link marked as "NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Answer Key"

Enter Application ID and Password

Click on Submit button to download the NEET Re-Exam Answer Key in PDF

Click on the given link to download OMR Sheet and Candidates Responses

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Result

After releasing the NEET UG Re-Exam Provisional Answer Key and analyzing the objections raised by the candidates, the NTA will prepare the NEET UG Re-Exam Result. Candidates should note that before publishing the NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Result, the NTA will publish NEET UG June 2026 Final Answer Key. The NEET UG Final Answer Key will be published after analysing the objections raised by the candidates.

"The National Testing Agency will evaluate the Answer Sheets using standard procedure and the result will be displayed on the website "neet.nta.nic.in" and thereafter candidates may download their respective Score Cards", the NTA said.

Along with the result, the NTA will also prepare and publish Merit List and NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Toppers name score and their All India Rank (AIR). The NEET UG Re-Exam score and AIR are used in medical admission counselling, candidates should note.

The NEET UG Re Exam result announcement date has not been confirmed. But, since the NEET UG 2026 medical counselling has been delayed, the result could be announced as early as possible.

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