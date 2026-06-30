Morocco knocks Netherland out of 2026 FIFA World Cup

Morocco defeated The Netherlands 3-2 in a penalty shootout Tuesday June 30, 2026, knocking the Dutch out of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the Round of 32

2026 FIFA World Cup: Morocco defeated The Netherlands 3-2 in a penalty shootout Tuesday June 30, 2026, knocking the Dutch out of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the Round of 32.

Morocco vs The Netherlands Highlights

Netherlands vs Morocco 2026 FIFA World Cup Knockout Round match was tight since the kick-off with footballers from both the teams trying to keep the others down.

The breakthrough came for the Dutch in the 72nd minute when Cody Gakpo, playing just days after his partner had confirmed the death of the couple’s unborn son, sent the ball past the goalkeeper.

And at the time when The Netherlands thought it was all over for Morocco, Issa Diop shined in the stoppage time (90+1’) and hit the equalizer.

The referees announced the penalty shootout. Morocco won 3-2 with the winning shot hit by Ismael Saibari .

Morocco now in 2026 FIFA WC Round of 16

After the victory over The Netherlands, Morocco has now advanced to 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 where it will play against Canada on Saturday July 04, 2026. Canada had defeated South Africa 1-0 to reach the football world cup Round of 16.

Morocco had surprised football fans in the last World Cup held in Qatar when it advanced to the 2022 FIFA World Cup Semifinals. Its fairytale journey last time was ended by France. A year later the Atlas Lions advanced to the Final of Africa Cup 2025 and thrilled the fans back home.

In another knockout round matches , Brazil defeated Japan and Paraguay knocked 4-time world cup winner Germany out of the 2026 tournament.

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