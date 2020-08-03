DTE Maharashtra Post SSC Diploma 2020-21 Admission - Latest update

DTE Maharashtra Post SSC Diploma Admission 2020-21: The process for admission in various Post SSC Diploma Courses in Engineering/Technology, is likely to start from today i.e. Monday, August 3, 2020, DTE Maharashtra said in an official notification.
While announcing the start date of Post SSC Diploma admission process 2020 from Monday, DTE Maharashtra has also published the list of Facilitation Centers (FC) and guidelines to them for smooth and transparent admission.
"The process for Admission to First Year of various Post SSC Diploma Courses in Engineering/Texhnology in all Govt/Govt Aided/Private Unaided/University Managed Institutes in the state of Maharashtra for Academic Year 2020-21 is expected to start from Monday August 3, 2020", Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) said.
Post SSC Diploma admission are conducted for First Year Engineering in Civil, Mechanical, Information Technology (IT), Computers, Electronics and Telecommunications, Electricals and other streams.
"The schedule of CAP Round shall be published by the Competent Authority shortly", the DTE said.
"The list of selected institutions as Facilitation Center (FC) for admission to various Post SSC Diploma Courses in Engineering/Texhnology and the detailed roles and responsibilities and instructions for facilitation centre is also published by the competent authority", DTE said.
The list of FCs released by DTE Maharashtra contains the names of a total 336 institutions in various districts and mega cities of Maharashtra. The list of FCs provide their names, FC code, their address and FC status.
The Post SSC admission process normally starts in June after Class 10 SSC result. This year however SSC result was delayed and declared on July 29 because of the Coronavirus pandemic. The DTE Maharashtra has therefore also asked FCs to provide facilities to contain the spread of Coronavirus.
"FCs shall provide all the facilities for curbing the spread of Covid-19 pandemic and shall follow all the guidelines for the same as prescribed from time to time by the government", DTE Maharashtra said in Post SSC Admission 2020 notification.
