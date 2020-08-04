52k new Corona cases Tuesday, India remains among worst hit countries

New Delhi: With 52,050 new coronavirus (Covid-19) cases and 803 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's overall caseload stood at 18,55,745 while the total fatalities increased to 38,938, data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare revealed on Tuesday.
The country had crossed the 18-lakh mark on Monday. Currently, 5,86,298 cases are active and 12,30,509 people have recovered from the disease.
India has one of the lowest Case Fatality Rate (CFR) at 2.09 per cent as compared to the global average.
With a recovery rate of 66.3 per cent, a total of 44,306 people were discharged in the last 24 hours, the Ministry said as per the latest update. In the last 24 hours, 6,61,892 samples have been tested.
Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state with 4,41,228 cases and 15,576 deaths, of which 260 occurred in the last 24 hours.
Tamil Nadu comes in second with 257,613 cases and 4,132 deaths. The state registered 98 fatalities in the last 24 hours.
Delhi, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh saw a decline in the number of active cases. Mizoram, Tripura and Uttarakhand too witnessed active cases plummeting.
While on the global front, India remains the third worst-hit nation. As of Tuesday morning, the overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 18.1 million mark, while the deaths have increased to over 691,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
As of Tuesday morning, the total number of cases stood at 18,193,291 and the fatalities rose to 6,91,642, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.
Home Minister Amit Shah, UP BJP Chief, two party MLAs test Corona positive
