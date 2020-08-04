logo
Gujarat Priest succumbs to Covid-19, video shows him distributing prasad laced with his saliva

Shree Purushottam Priyadas Swamishree Maharaj died of Covid-19 on July 16, 2020

Tuesday August 4, 2020 6:27 PM, ummid.com News Network

Mumbai: In yet another incident to show how superstition and blind faith are ruling a section of the society, a video showed Shree Purushottampriyadas Swamishree Maharaj, who died of Coronavirus last month, distributing Prasad laced with his saliva to his disciples.

Shree Purushottam Priyadas Swamishree Maharaj, 78-year-old head priest of Maninagar Shree Swaminarayan Gadi Sansthan, Ahmedabad, popularly known as P P Swami, died of Covid-19 on July 16, 2020.

Days after his death, a video has surfaced on the interner which shows the Priest distributing "ladoo" or "Prasad" laced with saliva to his disciples.

With the Priest sitting on the Takht and music running in the background , the dancing disciples seen coming one by one to consume the "ladoo" laced with the Swami's saliva, the viral video showed.

We at ummid.com could not independently verify the video which is widely shared on the social media with the caption saying:

"This godman from Gujarat, Purushottam Priyadas, who distributed prasad laced with his saliva, has died of Covid. Health experts believe thousands have got infected from him ! Why such things happen?"

    There are reports that at least ten other Sadhus of the sect have contracted the deadly virus. With the emergence of this video many more are feared to have contracted the deadly virus.

    Gujarat is one of the worst affected states in India by Coronavirus. Till recently, Ahmedabad was the Corona hotspot in the state.

    The state has so far registered 64,484 Coronavirus positive cases, including 2,509 deaths. Of the total 64,484 Corona cases in Gujarat, Ahmedabad alone has 26,969 cases.

