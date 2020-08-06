logo
Welcome Guest! You are here: Home » Coronavirus Outbreak

Sadia Dehlvi dies battling Cancer

Sadia Dehlvi was a vocal critic of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) on the ground that it discriminated against Muslims

Thursday August 6, 2020 11:03 AM, ummid.com with inputs from IANS

Sadia Dehlvi

New Delhi: Writer, columnist, filmmaker and activist Sadia Dehlvi, died here late Wednesday after a prolonged battle with cancer. She had turned 63 on July 16.

Sadia Dehlvi was a prominent critic of what she believed "radical interpretations of Islam who urged a holistic understanding of the religion". She was also a vocal critic of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) on the ground that it discriminated against Muslims.

Hailing from a family of writers and publishers -- her grandfather Hafiz Yusuf founded the iconic Urdu film and literary monthly Shamaa in 1938 -- Dehlvi was a columnist with The Hindustan Times and regularly contributed to several prominent Urdu, Hindi and English newspapers and magazines.

Belonging to Barelvis of India and a follower of "Nizamuddin Auliya" and "Khwaja Gharib Nawaz", Sadia was the author of two seminal works "Sufism: The Heart of Islam" and "The Sufi Courtyard: Dargahs of Delhi", besides innumerable articles on women, minorities, Islamic spirituality and Delhi's heritage and culture.

    Sadia also scripted and co-produced the TV series "Amma and Family" that starred veteran actress Zohra Sehgal and also played one of the main roles in it.

    Dehlvi was also the associate producer of the TV series "Not a Nice Man to Know" (1998) with late writer Khushwant Singh (who had penned a similarly titled anthology) interviewing women from various fields. She also acted in the TV series "Zindagi Kitni Khoobsoorat Hai" (2001).

    Khushwant Singh, in fact, was a great admirer of Dehlvi's work, and wrote in his anthology that he dedicated to her: "To Sadia Dehlvi, who gave me more affection and notoriety than I deserve."

    His book, "Men and Women in my Life" features Dehlvi on the cover and includes an entire chapter on her.

    For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.

Share this page

 Post Comments
Note: By posting your comments here you agree to the terms and conditions of www.ummid.com
.
Logo