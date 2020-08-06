Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Pre-Order begins; Explore price, specs, benefits

Gurugram: Samsung on Thursday announced that pre-booking (pre order) for its Galaxy Note 20 series is now open in India.
The 6.7-inch Galaxy Note20 (8GB+256GB) is priced at Rs 77,999 while the 6.9-inch Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G (12GB+256GB) will be available for Rs 104,999 in the country.
Customers who pre-book Galaxy Note20 from Samsung.com and leading retail stores will be eligible for benefits worth Rs 7,000, while those pre-booking Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G will get benefits worth Rs 10,000, the company said in a statement.
The benefits can be redeemed on Samsung Shop app on a set of products, including Galaxy Buds+, Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Watches and Galaxy Tabs, among others.
The flagship devices will be available for sale in the last week this month.
"Galaxy Note 20 series take power and productivity to the next level and help consumers maximize work and play while they stay connected. This year, we are also launching Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G, our first 5G smartphone in India," said Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India.
The consumers will be eligible for cashback up to Rs 6,000 on purchase of Galaxy Note20 and up to Rs 9,000 on purchase of Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G via HDFC Bank Credit and Debit Cards.
Existing Galaxy users will be eligible for an upgrade offer to get an additional discount of Rs 5,000 on exchanging their current Galaxy device.
"This brings the overall benefit to Rs 19,000, which gives customers the best chance to pre-book," the company added.
Note10 houses a 4300mAh battery while Note20 Ultra has a 4,500mAh battery.
The Galaxy Note 20 series' enhanced S Pen has more life-like precision to provide more accuracy and responsiveness.
With Microsoft Windows integration, you can access mobile apps directly from your Windows 10 PC on the smartphones without disrupting the workflow.
Galaxy Note 20 will be available in Mystic Bronze and Mystic Green colours and Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G in Mystic Bronze and Mystic Black colours.
Galaxy Note Ultra comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 7 which is the toughest-ever glass on a smartphone.
Sporting an all-day intelligent battery and super fast charging capabilities, one can get more than 50 per cent charge in just 30 minutes.
Both Galaxy Note20 and Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G support eSIM by Airtel and Jio and the service is coming soon on Vodafone, said the company.
