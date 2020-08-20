Now, demand to probe Dubai link in Sushant Singh Rajput death

Mumbai: BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy has hinted at a Dubai link in the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, and says the CBI should also go through previous high-profile death cases, including that of superstar Sridevi.
"With Israel and UAE Diplomatic Relations, Dubai dadas from India are in deep trouble. So are the 3 Khan Musketeers. CBI should seek help of Mossad and Shin Beth for information on Sushant, Sridevi and Sunanda murders cases," Swamy tweeted on Thursday.
Sridevi died on February 2018. It was said she accidentally drowned in a bathtub in a Dubai hotel.
Sunanda Pushkar was found dead in a Delhi hotel room under mysterious circumstances on the night of January 17, 2014.
On Wednesday, Swamy hailed the Supreme Court order for a CBI probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. "CBI jay ho," he tweeted.
On August 16, Swamy had tweeted terming Sushant's death as murder. He took to his verified Twitter to take a dig at Bollywood, Mumbai Police and the Maharashtra government when he made the comment.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Maharashtra welcomes CBI probe into SSR death, but mulls parallel probe
Also Read
SC for CBI probe into Sushant Singh death case; Read reactions
Shiv Sena smells conspiracy in Sushant death case SC ruling
Bahrain sues woman seen breaking Hindu idols in viral video
Muharram 2020 Moon sighted in India; Pakistan, Bangladesh wait
Muharram 2020 Moon: Saudi Arabia Calendar switches to Islamic New Year 1442H
'Biased': Al Azhar rejects fatwa banning Emiratis from praying at Al-Aqsa
ED raids 20 locations including Tablighi Jamaat Ameer's residence
Pakistan PM cosies up to Turkey, Army chief to Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia-Pakistan ties strain again, this time over Kashmir
Close to 70K new cases, India reports record Covid-19 surge Thursday
Maharashtra Covid update: Highest single-day spike of 422 deaths
Gujarat Covid update: Death toll 2,822, total cases 80,942
Deeper Look: How Muslim rulers aided and built Hindu temples
Handover Jagannath Temple to Buddhists to 'undo past wrongs'
SC rules against CAG Audit of PM-CARES Fund
Muslims offer Bengaluru MLA to repair his damaged home
As anger ruled Bengaluru, Muslims form human chain to protect temple