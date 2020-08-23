logo
FYJC 2020 General Merit List released, Correction before Aug 25

Submission of Objection/correction request against the General merit through “Grievance Redressal Module” from August 23 to 25

Sunday August 23, 2020 2:48 PM, ummid.com News Network

11th Merit List 2020 Maharashtra

FYJC Admission 2020 General Merit List: The School Education and Sports Department Maharashtra has released on its official website 11thadmission.org.in General Merit List (Provisional) for Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Auarangabad, Amravati and Nagpur students who have registered for admission to First Year Junior College (FYJC).

"Provisional Merit List has been released on the official website. Students can check using their Log in ID and Password", the Education Department said.

Steps to check FYJC 2020 Merit List

  1. Click here to go to the official website: 11thadmission.org.in
  2. Select region i.e. Mumbai, Nashik, Pune etc.
  3. Log-in using User ID and Password.
  4. Click on "General Merit List".
  5. The Merit List should open in PDF.

Key Points to remember

1. Display of Provisional General Merit list. (All Eligible Candidates): August 23 to 25, 2020.

2. Submission of “Objection / correction request” against the General merit through “Grievance Redressal Module” in student login: August 23 to 25, 2020.

3. Online Resolution of Objections / Correction request by concerned Deputy Director of Education: August 23 to 25, 2020 upto 05:00 pm.

FYJC Mumbai Admission 2020 Important Dates

Display of Jr. College Allocation list for Regular Round-1 Admissions: August 30, 2020.

Online confirmation of admission in the allotted Jr. College by Student: August 31 to Sept 03, 2020.

Time for Jr. Colleges to upload status ofadmitted studentson the website: Sept 03 from 05:00 pm to 08:00 pm

Meanwhile, School Education and Sports Department Maharashtra has asked the students who participated in Zero Round i.e. Quota Admission to confirm their seats by generating OTP on or efore August 25, 2020.

FYJC or Class 11 admission in Maharashtra is done online in six regions including - Mumbai MMR, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Aurangabad and Amaravati.

Online Registration for FYJC Admission 2020 (Class 11 admission) in Mumbai MMR along with Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Amravati and Aurangabad has simultaneously started online from Ausgust 1, 2020 with filling of Part 1 filling. The students were given chance to fill Part 2 Option Form from August 12.

The Merit List and Cut off of different colleges for FYJC admission will be generated based on the score of students in SSC Class 10. The department will also release vacancy list after Round 1 allocation.

