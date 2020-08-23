logo
Welcome Guest! You are here: Home » Education & Career

FYJC 2020 Amravati: General Merit List releasing today

According to the FYJC Admission Schedule 2020, the General Merit List for Amravati will be released on the official website today at 12:00 noon

Sunday August 23, 2020 10:41 AM, ummid.com News Network

FYJC Amravati General Merit List 2020

FYJC Admission 2020 Amravati General Merit List: The School Education and Sports Department Maharashtra is set to release on its official website amravati.11thadmission.org.in today i.e. Sunday August 23, 2020 General Merit List (Provisional) of Amravati students, including from Amravati City and nearby areas, who have registered for admission to First Year Junior College (FYJC).

According to the FYJC Admission Schedule 2020, the General Merit List for Amravati will be released on the official website today at 12:00 noon.

Link to FYJC General Merit List 2020 Amravati

  1. Click here to go to the official website: amravati.11thadmission.org.in.
  2. Click on "General Merit List" on right side bar of the home page.
  3. Log-in using ID and Password if asked.
  4. Enter the Captcha code as you see in the box.
  5. Click on the appropriate code o download FYJC Merit List in PDF.

Key Points to remember

1. Display of FYJC Amravati Provisional General Merit list. (All Eligible Candidates): August 23 to 25, 2020.

2. Submission of “Objection / correction request” against the General merit through “Grievance Redressal Module” in student login: August 23 to 25, 2020.

3. Online Resolution of Objections / Correction request by concerned Deputy Director of Education: August 23 to 25, 2020 upto 05:00 pm.

FYJC Amravati Admission 2020 Important Dates

Display of Amravati Jr. College Allocation list for Regular Round-1Admissions: August 30, 2020.

Online confirmation of admission in the allotted Jr. College by Student: August 31 to Sept 03, 2020.

Time for Amravati Jr. Colleges to uploadstatus ofadmittedstudentson the website: Sept 03 from 05:00 pm to 08:00 pm

Meanwhile, School Education and Sports Department Maharashtra has asked the students in Amravati who participated in Zero Round i.e. Quota Admission to confirm their seats by generating OTP on or efore August 25, 2020.

Online Registration for FYJC Admission 2020 (Class 11 admission) in Amravati along with Mumbai, Nashik, Pune, Nagpur and Aurangabad has simultaneously started online from Ausgust 1, 2020 with filling of Part 1 filling. The students were given chance to fill Part 2 Option Form from August 12.

The Merit List and Cut off of different colleges for FYJC Amravati admission will be generated based on the score of students in SSC Class 10. The department will also release vacancy list after Round 1 allocation.

For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.

Share this page

 Post Comments
Note: By posting your comments here you agree to the terms and conditions of www.ummid.com
.

Top Stories

Bihar DGP

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey personifying Chulbul Pandey

Logo