OFSS Second Merit List 2020 on August 25, Download steps

BSEB OFSS Intermediate 2nd Merit List 2020: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is set to release on the OFSS admission website ofssbihar.in on Tuesday August 25, 2020 the Second Merit List of the students seeking Inter admissions in various colleges for the academic year 2020-22 under the Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS).
The students who have registered and are seeking admission in BSEB Intermediate Science, Commerce and Arts streams should check their name in the OFSS Second Merit List, also known as Selection List, and download OFSS Intermediate Intimation Letter after it is released on the official website on Tuesday August 25, 2020.
BSEB has mentioned the date of release but has not specified exact time of releasing OFSS 2nd Selection List. The list however will be published on the OFSS website on Tuesday, it is officially confirmed.
OFSS Second Merit List release date: August 25, 2020.
Admission Process Round 2: August 25 to 29, 2020.
Slide up Process Round 2: August 25 to 29, 2020.
OFSS Third Merit List release date: Will be notified soon.
BSEB had released the OFSS Class 11 admission first Merit List on August 7. The reporting date and time for the students whose names appeared in the 1st Selection List was August 12. The last date to apply for Slide Up Process was also August 12, 2020.
BSEB however now had extended the last date till August 17, 2020. The last date to apply for Slide Up Process was also been extended till August 17, 2020. BSEB also said OFSS Bihar Inter Application Re-Open For Grace Marked was from August 13 to 17, 2020.
Along with releasing 2nd merit list, BSEB will also announce the admission schedule for second round, slide up date and the date to release the 3rd merit list.
