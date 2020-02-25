CBSE 10th, 12th exams in Delhi Northeast postponed

CBSE 10th, 12th Exams 2020 Postponed: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Tuesday postponed the Class 10th and Class 12th exams in the riot affected areas of North-East Delhi.
"On the request of Directorate of Education, Government of Delhi and to avoid inconvenience to students, staffs and parents, the Board has decided to postpone Class 10 and 12 exams scheduled for February 26 in North- East part of Delhi," the CBSE said in an official statement.
The CBSE notification regarding the postponement of the Class 10th and 12th board exams is dated February 25, 2020 and is signed by CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi.
Earlier in the day, the Delhi High Court had directed the Central Board of Examination (CBSE) to take a decision on changing the examination centres situated in the violence-hit area Chandu Nagar of the national capital.
In response to this, the CBSE said it would take a call in few hours.
The Class 10th exam on Feb 26 was English Communicative (101) and English Language and Literature (184). The Class 12th board exam on Feb 26 which is now postponed was Web Application - Old (796), Web Application - New (803) and Media (821).
Details of the exam centres where these exams have been postponed can be found on the CBSE website, the board said.
"The next date of exams for the affected students will be announced shortly", the CBSE said.
"Exams in other areas of Delhi will be held as per the announced schedule", it added.
Several parts of northeast Delhi have been wracked by violence over the past three days. Supporters and opponents of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) have been clashing since Saturday night. At least 10 people have died so far in the violence.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Northeast Delhi Violence: A Dangerous Mix of Politics and Police Inaction?
Also Read
Amid clamour for his arrest, BJP's Kapil Mishra appeals for restraint
Toll in Delhi violence 10, security forces helpless
Plea in Delhi HC seeks compensation; arrest of Mishra, Thakur, Verma
Delhi Violence: Death toll 05; arson, looting continue unabated
CAA, NRC and Rights of Minorities in India among topics Trump to discuss with Modi
Jamia student who lost eyesight in Delhi Police action bags Best Paper Award
Lawyers cite Greta Thunberg, children being called Pakistanis in SC on Shaheen Bagh infant's death
Waris Pathan booked for hate speech
BJP MLC reminds Waris Pathan of 2002 Gujarat Massacre
Asaduddin Owaisi listening, Waris Pathan spews venom
Anti-CAA-NRC violence: Allahabad HC orders action against cops
How did the Sonbhadra Gold Reserve story spread?
Not 3k tonnes, only 160 kg of Gold can be extracted in Sonbhadra: GSI
Bengaluru woman jailed for 'Free Dalit, Free Muslim, Free Kashmir' placard
Watch: Amit Shah's speeches that fuelled anti-CAA protests across India
'When your ancesters were licking boots of British': Awhad tears into BJP govt over CAA
Mahathir Mohamad resigns as Prime Minister of Malaysia
2020 Poll Results: New Delhi Assembly to have 05 Muslim MLAs
After hours of tense moments, Manish Sisodia pulls off a thriller