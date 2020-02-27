OIC condemns 'Delhi anti-Muslim riots', asks Modi govt to book perpetrators

New Delhi: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Thursday condemned what it called 'anti-Muslim riots' in New Delhi in the last few days and asked Modi government to book the pepetrators.
In a statement, the OIC said it "condemns the recent and alarming violence against Muslims in India, resulting in the death and injury of innocent people, and the arson and vandalism of mosques and Muslim-owned properties".
Calling the Delhi violence "heinous", the organization extended its condolences to the families of the victims.
The OIC asked the Modi government to bring the "instigators and perpetrators of anti-Muslim violence to justice and to ensure the safety and security of all its Muslim citizens and the protection of Islamic holy places across the country".
India however rejected the statement by the OIC - the largest organistion of the Muslim world headquartered in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia terming it "selective" and "misleading".
Calling the OIC statement on Delhi riots "irresponsible", Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, "Efforts are on to restore normalcy (in Delhi). We urge organisations not to indulge in making irresponsible statements."
The violence in North-East Delhi erupted Sunday after BJP leader Kapil Mishra led a pro-CAA rally to counter protesters gathered in Maujpur-Jaffrabad area of Northeast Delhi against Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR).
Peaceful protests against CAA, NRC and NPR are underway all across India since December 12 when the CAA became a law. Sunday's protest against the three was part of the same peaceful program.
However, Kapil Mishra gave ultimatum to Delhi Police to clear the roads of the protesters. Mishra also made provocative statements which allegedly led to violence.
Soon after stone pelting on anti-CAA/NRC/NPR protesters started with police personnel standing by their side. Anti-CAA protesters also retaliated with counter stone pelting.
The area however later engulfed in the large scale violence, resulting in the death of at least 35 people and leaving injured more than 250. Properties worth crore of rupees were also set ablaze by the rioters during the three days of violence.
Police, Media deny; Videos confirm Mosque set afire in Delhi
